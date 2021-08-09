Lucknow Girl Arrested For Thrashing Cab Driver? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A video of a woman being taken into custody by police officers is viral on social media. The woman can be seen chained in one hand and is walking with a few lady police officers. The video is shared with the claim that the woman arrested is Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She came into limelight after a video of her thrashing a cab driver (Saadat Ali Siddiqui) in the middle of the Lucknow road circulated on social media.

Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav incident infamous as 'Lucknow girl incident' took place on 30 July and has divided the netizens into two groups. One group claimed that the cab driver did not follow the traffic signals and almost ran over Priyadarshini. In contrast, the other group claimed that Priyadarshini deliberately attacked the cab driver for no valid reason and demanded her arrest.

The video of the woman being arrested is viral on Facebook.

Claim:

Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav has been arrested for thrashing a cab driver in the middle of the Lucknow road.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it false.

We observed the viral video and noticed that the basic COVID-19 protocols like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance are not being followed, which made it appear suspicious. Also, the woman in the viral video does not appear identical to Priyadarshini Yadav.





We did a reverse search of different keyframes from the video and found the same video uploaded on a Youtube channel on 30 March 2017. A channel 'MHK Tanha' shared the video and titled, "Anuradha Choudhary LADY Don Anand Pal Case |आनंदपाल की साथी अनुराधा को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार".



The video describes the woman as Anuradha Chaudhary, a criminal with a reward worth Rs 10 thousand declared from Rajasthan for her arrest. She was a close companion of Rajasthan based-gangster Anand Pal, who died in a police encounter in June 2017.

We also found news reports by m.jagran and tv9hindi, which used screengrabs from the same viral video.

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, ADCP Central Lucknow, in charge of the Priyadarshini Narayan and Saadat Ali Siddiqui case, confirmed that the girl had not been arrested yet; the viral claim is false.

Thus, we can conclude that the viral claim is nothing but a rumour that surfaced on social media. The Lucknow girl has not been arrested yet, and if she had been, it would be in the news.



