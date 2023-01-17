Did JP Nadda Say "BJP Government Means Rape"? No, Congress Leaders Shared Clipped Video

A video showing Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda allegedly saying, "BJP government means rape", has been circulated widely across social media. The video has been tweeted by members of the Congress, claiming that Nadda acknowledged the purported misdemeanours of the BJP government.

Claim:

The viral video shows JP Nadda said, "BJP government means rape" at a rally. There is a noticeable pause between the words 'BJP government' and 'rape'.

Congress member and media convenor Lalan Kumar shared the video with the caption, "Today JP Nadda has spoken the truth… Listen, "BJP's government means rape". Those who use drones and binoculars must listen!!!"

Congress member Alka Lamba shared the same video with the caption, "Ram Ram.. :( Hey Ram. Save our daughters from the BJP."

The Facebook page of Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal and other users also shared the video with the same claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is presented out of context.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms used in the viral video and came across a report by Deccan Herald published on January 12, 2023. The report noted that Nadda attacked the Communist Party of India (Marxist), saying that the CPI(M) government meant rape, murder, bandh, collection of money and attacks on the opposition workers.

However, the BJP government meant highways, internet, railways, better hospitals, corruption-free government and much more. As per the Deccan Herald report, Nadda made the comments on January 12, while addressing a rally in Agartala as part of BJP's "Jan Biswas Yatra."

We then checked the YouTube channel of the BJP and came across a video uploaded on January 12, 2023. The video is titled, "BJP National President Shri JP Nadda addresses public meeting in Agartala, Tripura". Nadda's outfit as seen in this video matches the one seen in the viral video.

At the 29:07 mark, Nadda is heard saying, "CPI(M) government means rape". This he follows by saying, "CPM government means shutdowns, CPM government means to strike, CPM government means sloganeering, CPM government means earning coins throughout the month, CPM government means politically destroying people".

Then he continues, "Whereas BJP government means highways, internet, railway, airways, hospitals, and corruption free and growth-oriented government." At no point in the speech does he refer to the BJP government as a government that "means rape."

Conclusion:

We found that Congress members circulated a snipped video with the claim that JP Nadda said,"BJP government means rape." The entire video shows Nadda saying that the "CPI(M) government means rape" which he said in Tripura, Agartala.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Rahul Gandhi Pause While Taking Part In Aarti For Cameraperson? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context