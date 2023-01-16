Did Rahul Gandhi Pause While Taking Part In Aarti For Cameraperson? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context

A video of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi performing an Aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana, has gone viral on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi paused while performing Aarti for the photographers. The Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi have been the target of misinformation since the country-wide walkathon began on September 7, 2022.



Claim:

The 45 seconds viral video shows Rahul Gandhi performing Aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Various social media users shared the same video claiming that Rahul Gandhi paused during Aarti for the camera person.

A verified Twitter user, "@emanujtiwari," shared the viral video with the same claim.

PAUSE... Let the cameraman come....

A verified Twitter user, "@emanujtiwari," shared the viral video with the same claim.

A Twitter user shared the viral video with the caption, " PAUSE... Let the cameraman come....🤡"

Another Twitter user, "Nanda Kishore Joshi" shared the viral video with the caption, "PAUSE... Let the cameraman come....🤡 #CameraJeevi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. Rahul Gandhi actually paused while following the actions of the priest in front of him at the temple and not for the cameraperson present there.

We cross-checked the viral video and noticed the ANI logo in the video's upper right corner. We then searched Twitter and came across the original video that was tweeted by ANI on January 8, 2023, with the caption, " #WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi performs aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana."

The original video tweeted by ANI shows Rahul Gandhi performing the same actions as the priest and moving the Aarti lamp thrice before pausing for a few seconds and then again continuing by following the priest's actions.

The part of the video where the priest can also be seen has been cropped, and the viral video only begins when Rahul Gandhi pauses while performing Aarti in order to give a false impression.



#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi performs aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/Mt9kNyrDHL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

We also conducted a keyword search and came across the original video shared by the official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress. In the original video at 06:44 seconds of timestamp, it can be clearly seen that Rahul Gandhi paused while following the priest and not for the camera person.

Conclusion

We found that the viral video is an edited version of a longer video of Rahul Gandhi performing Aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. In the original video, we can clearly see Rahul Gandhi paused while following the priest's actions and not for the camera person present there. Hence, the viral claim is false.



