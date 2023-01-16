All section
Did Rahul Gandhi Pause While Taking Part In Aarti For Cameraperson? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context

Image Credit: Twitter, Facebook/Rahul Gandhi

Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Pause While Taking Part In Aarti For Cameraperson? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Haryana,  16 Jan 2023 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi performing an Aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana, has gone viral on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi paused while performing Aarti for the photographers.

A video of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi performing an Aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana, has gone viral on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi paused while performing Aarti for the photographers. The Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi have been the target of misinformation since the country-wide walkathon began on September 7, 2022.

Claim:

The 45 seconds viral video shows Rahul Gandhi performing Aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Various social media users shared the same video claiming that Rahul Gandhi paused during Aarti for the camera person.

A verified Twitter user, "@emanujtiwari," shared the viral video with the same claim.

A Twitter user shared the viral video with the caption, " PAUSE... Let the cameraman come....🤡"

Another Twitter user, "Nanda Kishore Joshi" shared the viral video with the caption, "PAUSE... Let the cameraman come....🤡 #CameraJeevi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. Rahul Gandhi actually paused while following the actions of the priest in front of him at the temple and not for the cameraperson present there.

We cross-checked the viral video and noticed the ANI logo in the video's upper right corner. We then searched Twitter and came across the original video that was tweeted by ANI on January 8, 2023, with the caption, " #WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi performs aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana."

The original video tweeted by ANI shows Rahul Gandhi performing the same actions as the priest and moving the Aarti lamp thrice before pausing for a few seconds and then again continuing by following the priest's actions.

The part of the video where the priest can also be seen has been cropped, and the viral video only begins when Rahul Gandhi pauses while performing Aarti in order to give a false impression.

We also conducted a keyword search and came across the original video shared by the official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress. In the original video at 06:44 seconds of timestamp, it can be clearly seen that Rahul Gandhi paused while following the priest and not for the camera person.

Conclusion

We found that the viral video is an edited version of a longer video of Rahul Gandhi performing Aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. In the original video, we can clearly see Rahul Gandhi paused while following the priest's actions and not for the camera person present there. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Rahul Gandhi Refuse To Wear A Turban In The Absence Of Cameras? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context

Rahul Gandhi 
Bharat Jodo Yatra 
Cameraperson 
Clipped video 
False claim 

