Did Rahul Gandhi Refuse To Wear A Turban In The Absence Of Cameras? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context

Fact Check
Did Rahul Gandhi Refuse To Wear A Turban In The Absence Of Cameras? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context

Punjab,  15 Jan 2023 9:01 AM GMT

Rahul Gandhi did not decline to wear a turban in the absence of cameras and was actually denying the request of a woman who had asked him for a picture.

A viral video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going viral with the claim that he declined to wear a turban in the absence of cameras. The video is going viral as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra makes its way through Punjab, stopping at Ludhiana on Saturday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi have been the target of misinformation since the country-wide walkathon began on September 7, 2022.

Claim:

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video where Rahul Gandhi can be seen conversing with a man who runs a turban-tying service in Punjab. A person beside Gandhi talks about the turban tier's social media presence and that he is 'the best turban tier in Punjab.' Gandhi can be heard 'Not now, madam' and the person pipes up, 'There are 30 lakh followers.." before the video ends abruptly.

Sirsa shared the video with the claim, "I will not tie it (turban) now" -Rahul Gandhi refused to wear a turban if there were no cameras and media people. From "T-shirt" to "Office" in Bharat Jodo Yatra…every action is a gimmick and part of a written script. Anti-Sikh face of Gandhi family has been exposed once again."


Times Now also shared this video with a similar claim.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. Rahul Gandhi actually denied the request of a woman who had asked him for a picture.

We cross-checked the video and noticed the State News Punjab logo in the video's upper right corner. We then searched Facebook and came across the page of State News Punjab, and we found a clearer version of the viral video uploaded to the page on January 10, 2023.

The video captioned, "Rahul Gandhi reached Amritsar, on whose request he wear a Kesari Pagh?" (Original text: ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਸ ਦੇ ਕਹਿਣ ਤੇ ਬੰਨੀ ਕੇਸਰੀ ਪੱਗ) shows Rahul Gandhi first commenting on the claim that the turban tying person is the best in Punjab.

In the video's opening moments, a man standing beside Rahul Gandhi says, "Best hai Punjab mein sir." (This is the best in Punjab). Gandhi immediately asks, "Best hai, best Matlab turban waale?" (By best, do you mean best in turbans?) A person, seemingly a woman, interjects and asks, Ek picture le loon?" (Can I take a picture?).

Then, Rahul Gandhi refutes the woman's request to click a picture by saying, "Abhi nahin madam, Abhi Nahin." (Not now, madam, not now). Then Gandhi discusses the turbans' color and deliberates over several choices presented to him.

This indicates that Gandhi was refusing a woman's request to take a picture and not denying a request to wear a turban.

After scanning the Facebook page, we came across the interview of the person who tied the turban to Rahul Gandhi, Manjeet Singh Ferozpuriya.

Taking this cue, we conducted a keyword search and came across a YouTube video uploaded on the verified YouTube channel of Ferozpuriya on January 10, 2023. This video contained the same visuals from the viral video and a visual of the turban tied to Gandhi's head.

The TLI Fact Check Team also contacted Ferozpuriya for his statement. He said, "The claim made by Manjinder Singh Sirsa is completely fake. The time before we started tying the turban, some people were giving information regarding me, saying that I am a professional turban artist. One woman then requested Rahul Gandhi to take a picture, and he declined her request. He did not deny the request to wear a turban. Gandhi respected the turban and did not attempt to spread any propaganda. This politics over the turban must stop."

Conclusion:

Rahul Gandhi did not decline to wear a turban in the absence of cameras and was actually denying the request of a woman who had asked him for a picture. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does The Jain Community Contribute Over 24% To Total Tax Collection? No, There Is No Official Data On It

Punjab 
Bharat Jodo Yatra 
Turban 
Congress 
BJP 
False Claim 

