Janmashtami Celebrated For First Time In Srinagar In 32 years? No, Viral Claim Is False

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, on 30 August, Kashmiri Pandits took out a procession in the Srinagar area. Pictures of the Janmashtami celebration are viral on social media. Many media outlets and social media users, while sharing the pictures, claimed that the procession of Krishna Janmashtami is being carried out in Kashmir for the first time in 32 years. They thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

While sharing the pictures, a Twitter user wrote in Hindi, "32 साल बाद कश्मीर में निकाली गई श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी शोभायात्रा। 'श्री कृष्ण गोविंद हरे मुरारी' की धुन से गूंज उठा श्रीनगर का लालचौक...धन्यवाद आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी @AmitShah जी." (English translation: Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession taken out in Kashmir after 32 years. Lal Chowk of Srinagar reverberated with the tune of 'Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari'.thanks dear Mr @Narendra Modi @AmitShah.)





Suresh Chavhanke, Editor in Chief of Sudharshan News, also tweeted the same.

This picture is widely shared on Facebook as well.







Media Outlets like Zee News, News18, OpIndia also reported this event with the same claim.

Claim:

Janmashtami procession took place for the first time in 32 years.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

According to a report in The Times Of India, on Monday, August 30, a Janmashtami procession was taken out in Srinagar after two years. The procession didn't occur in 2020 due to the covid lockdown, and in 2019 the celebrations didn't happen because of the lockdown imposed due to the removal of Article 370.



We did a google search of Janmashtami celebrations of the past years in Srinagar. The earliest photo of celebration in Srinagar available on the internet was of 2004 published by Getty image.

We also found several other photos of the Janmashtami celebrations from 2005, 2007, 2012, and 2018, covered by different news and photo agencies like Reuters, Associated Press, Alamy etc.









We also find an article published by Hindustan Times in 2007 in which the event related to the Janmashtami celebration was mentioned. According to the article, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tikku had said, "This is the first time since 1989 that the procession passed through Lal Chowk."

Our investigation shows that the Janmashtami event has been happening in the valley for many years. Hence, the viral claim is false.

