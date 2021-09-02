All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Janmashtami Celebrated For First Time In Srinagar In 32 years? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Janmashtami Celebrated For First Time In Srinagar In 32 years? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Jammu and Kashmir,  2 Sep 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Several media outlets and many social media users falsely claimed that this year for the first time in 32 years, a procession of Krishna Janmashtami was carried out in Srinagar. They thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, on 30 August, Kashmiri Pandits took out a procession in the Srinagar area. Pictures of the Janmashtami celebration are viral on social media. Many media outlets and social media users, while sharing the pictures, claimed that the procession of Krishna Janmashtami is being carried out in Kashmir for the first time in 32 years. They thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

While sharing the pictures, a Twitter user wrote in Hindi, "32 साल बाद कश्मीर में निकाली गई श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी शोभायात्रा। 'श्री कृष्ण गोविंद हरे मुरारी' की धुन से गूंज उठा श्रीनगर का लालचौक...धन्यवाद आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी @AmitShah जी." (English translation: Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession taken out in Kashmir after 32 years. Lal Chowk of Srinagar reverberated with the tune of 'Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari'.thanks dear Mr @Narendra Modi @AmitShah.)


Suresh Chavhanke, Editor in Chief of Sudharshan News, also tweeted the same.

This picture is widely shared on Facebook as well.


Image Credit: Facebook

Media Outlets like Zee News, News18, OpIndia also reported this event with the same claim.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Zee News

Claim:

Janmashtami procession took place for the first time in 32 years.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

According to a report in The Times Of India, on Monday, August 30, a Janmashtami procession was taken out in Srinagar after two years. The procession didn't occur in 2020 due to the covid lockdown, and in 2019 the celebrations didn't happen because of the lockdown imposed due to the removal of Article 370.

We did a google search of Janmashtami celebrations of the past years in Srinagar. The earliest photo of celebration in Srinagar available on the internet was of 2004 published by Getty image.

Image Credit: Getty Images

We also found several other photos of the Janmashtami celebrations from 2005, 2007, 2012, and 2018, covered by different news and photo agencies like Reuters, Associated Press, Alamy etc.

Image Credit: Reuters


Image Credit: Associated Press


Image Credit: Alamy

We also find an article published by Hindustan Times in 2007 in which the event related to the Janmashtami celebration was mentioned. According to the article, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tikku had said, "This is the first time since 1989 that the procession passed through Lal Chowk."

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Our investigation shows that the Janmashtami event has been happening in the valley for many years. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Photo Of Cow Vigilante Shared As A Farmer Injured In Recent Lathi Charge

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Janmasthami 
Kashmir 
Srinagar 
Celebraion 
