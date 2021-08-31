Photo Of Cow Vigilante Shared As A Farmer Injured In Recent Lathi Charge

Indian farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for almost a year now. On 28 August, the Haryana police lathi-charged farmers near Karnal, where members of different farm unions assembled. Reportedly, around ten farmers were injured after police resorted to lathi-charge.

In the light of this, a disturbing photo showing an injured man with stitches on his skull is being shared, claiming he is one of the farmers wounded in the lathi charge.

The Indian National Congress's (INC) official Twitter handle shared the photo and captioned, "The end of #किसानद्रोही_बीजेपी is near". However, the tweet was deleted later. [Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has blurred the image due to its graphic nature]



Image Credit: Twitter

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the general secretary of INC, shared the photo on Twitter and captioned, "करनाल में किसान आंदोलन से निपटने के लिए ड्यूटी मैजिस्ट्रेट के तुगलकी फ़रमान का प्रत्यक्ष परिणाम! कायर खट्टर सरकार, इसे हल्का बल प्रयोग बता रही है।" ("Direct result of the duty magistrate's Tughlaqi decree to deal with the farmer protest in Karnal! The cowardly Khattar government is calling it the use of mild force"). Randeep Surjewala, however, deleted the tweet later. You can see the archived version of the tweet here.

Imran Pratapgarhi, the national chairman of INC minority, shared the photo. He captioned, "ये सर देश के एक किसान का है और इस फटे सर पर लगे टाँकों की वजह नरेंद्र मोदी जी की लाठियाँ हैं।" ("This head belongs to a farmer of the country, and the reason for the stitches on this torn head is the sticks of Narendra Modi Ji"). Imran also deleted the tweet later. However, you can see the archived version of the tweet here.

The photo is being shared on social media with the same claim by several INC supporting handles. UP Congress and Telangana Congress also posted the image on Twitter.

The image is viral on Twitter as well as Facebook.

Claim:

Photo of the injured man is of one of the farmers wounded on 28 August in the lathi charge near Karnal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The man in the photo is not a farmer, but a cow vigilante injured while chasing cow smugglers on 25 August.

We ran a Google reverse image search which led us to a Facebook post of 26 August by a page named 'Gauputr Bamlehari', which carried the same photo. The post is captioned, "अपनी जान जोख़िम में डालकर गो-तस्करों की फायरिंग का सामने करके बजरंग दल के शेर भाईयो ने गो-माता को कत्तल खाने जाने से बचाया ऐसे वीर कट्टर गो-पुत्र योद्धाओं को दंडवत प्रणाम....टीम मोनू मानेसर" (By risking their lives and facing the firing of cow smugglers, the lion brothers of Bajrang Dal saved the cow-mother from going to the slaughter house. Salutations to such brave hardcore cow-son warriors....Team Monu Manesar).

According to The Tribune, the incident happened in Ullawas village of Gurugram, when the cow vigilantes were chasing the vehicle of cow smugglers. The report mentions that smugglers fired and threw a cow in front of the vigilante, resulting in the overturning of the latter's car.

According to Lokmat English, three cow vigilantes, Sunil Rawat, Rajbir Singh, and Tinku, were seriously injured and admitted to the Medanta hospital. The report mentions that incident is under investigation, and a case has been registered against the accused at Sector-65 police station in Gurugram.



Gurugram News, a YouTube channel, also published a detailed video report of the same incident on 25 August. Video's description reads, "गुरुग्राम के उल्लावास गांव के पास बीती रात गौ तस्करों का आंतक देखने को मिला जहां उन्होनें पीछा कर रहे गौ रक्षकों की चलती गाड़ी पर गाय फेंक दी। गौ तस्कर फरार हो गए।" (The terror of cow smugglers was witnessed last night near Ullawas village of Gurugram where they threw a cow on the moving vehicle of the chasing Gau Rakshaks. Cow smugglers escaped).

Aaj Tak contacted Monu Manesar, the head of Bajrang Dal Manesar, who identified the man in the photo as Tinku, one of their cow vigilante who was injured while chasing cow smugglers on 25 August. Monu Manesar denied that the image is associated with the 28 August's lathi-charge on farmers near Karnal. Monu Manesar also shared the FIR copies of the incident.

Jitendra Sharma, Editor, Crime and Investigation Department, Zee News, tweeted few more pictures along with the viral image.

In summary, farmers were indeed injured in the Haryana police's lathi charge on 28 August, but this picture is not associated with the farmers' protest. The man in the image is Tinku, a cow vigilante, who got injured on 25 August while chasing a vehicle of cow smugglers in Ullawas village of Gurugram.

