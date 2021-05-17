In a recent conflict between Israel and Palestine, Soumya Santosh, a caretaker hailing from Kerala, was killed on May 12, 2021. She was killed after a rocket fired by Hamas fell on her apartment in Ashkelon in Israel when she was on a video call with her husband in Kerala.

In context to the above incident, an image of a fighter jet with 'Soumya' written on it has gone viral, claiming that Israel paid tribute to Soumya Santosh by attacking Hamas with a fighter jet with Soumya's name embossed on it.

The image is shared with a caption that reads in English as, "Israel has embossed the name of Indian daughter Soumya on its fighter plane and then used that plane to drop a bomb at the residence of Palestine Army Chief."

The image is viral on Facebook.





Many Twitter handles are also sharing the same claim.

Claim:

The viral image is of a fighter jet of Israel paying tribute to an Indian nurse that died in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a Google reverse image search of the viral image and found the same image was uploaded by a Quora user Lin Xieyi on April 2, 2020, with a caption, "J-10C". In this image, Soumya is not embossed on the fighter jet.





The same image was also published by the Chinese website Gushiciku.cn. The image is captioned as, "As the J-10C adopts new standards, its craftsmanship is also the best besides the J-20 stealth fighter; this point can be experienced in detail from the J-10B that has been publicly displayed many times."





We found J10-C is a fighter jet produced by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), i.e., the Chinese Air Force.

Hence, an image of the Chinese fighter jet is digitally morphed and is being shared with a claim that Israel is using the fighter jet to pay tribute to the Indian caretaker who died in Israel in a rocket attack by Hamas.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Demolition Of A House Circulated As Recent Israel-Palestine Conflict