Old Video Of Demolition Of A House Circulated As Recent Israel-Palestine Conflict

Recent clashes between Israel and Palestine erupted at the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan when Israeli police placed barriers outside the Old City's Damascus Gate, a popular gathering place after the evening prayers during the holy month. Palestinians removed the barriers but then protests escalated. Palestinian families were threatened eviction from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. This conflict has killed 132 people in Gaza and 10 people in Israel at the time of reporting.

In the backdrop of the above incident, many social media users are sharing a video in which a bomb is destroying a house. The video has text embedded on it that says, "That is what is happening in Palestine from Israel, wake up!! Share it if you are a human." The video is being shared with different captions but all insinuating that it is of the current Israel-Palestine conflict.

The viral video is of the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes and did a reverse image search with one of the keyframes. On doing the Yandex reverse image search, we found that the same image was published on a YouTube channel, Faisal Chacho, on August 16, 2014.

The same video was also published by another YouTube channel, Hani Al malihi, on July 21, 2014, with the title, "Bombing a civilian house in Gaza." Hence, the above video is old.

A screenshot of the image was also published on the blog of an author, Thomas Wictor. The blog was posted on August 25, 2014. According to the blog, Israel bombed a house with an inert bomb (aerial munitions filled with wet sand or cement and used for training purposes) and not the actual one.

Hebrew website Srugim.co.il says that the house occupants were informed beforehand about the bomb and they had evacuated the house and were waiting with cameras for the bombing of the Air Force.

Hence, an old video is being shared as recent.