Was A Girl In Iran Assaulted For Not Wearing Hijab Properly? No, Video Viral With False Claim

A disturbing video of a girl with blood on her face is widely circulated across social media. The video is being circulated with the claim that the girl was attacked for not fully covering her head with a hijab.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September in Iran led to large-scale protests in the country against the compulsory veiling of women.



The video shows a girl sitting down as people gather around her attempting to console her and treat her injuries. The girl continues to bleed profusely in the viral video.



The viral video is shared by Twitter user Jyot Jeet who identifies himself as an Anti-Terrorism specialist and human rights activist. The video is shared with the caption, “Disgusting: This little Girl in Islamic Republic of Iran was brutally attacked because she was not fully covering her hair with Hijab…Bloody Monsters…The little Girl is crying in extreme pain….”

Disgusting😡: This little Girl in Islamic Republic of Iran was brutally Attacked just bcoz she was not fully covering her hair with Hijab…😡 Bloody Monsters…😡 The little Girl is crying in extreme pain… #Iran #Hijab pic.twitter.com/aUSG5fUjQh — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 22, 2023

Another user Monica Verma shared the video with the caption, “Little girl bleeding after getting hit in Iran. Her fault? She didn’t wear Hijab. “Hijab is a choice” is the biggest scam of our times.”

Little girl bleeding after getting hit in Iran.



Her fault? She didn’t wear Hijab.



“Hijab is a choice” is the biggest scam of our timespic.twitter.com/YYsCjrxOtU — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 22, 2023

این خانم همونی هستش که به خاطر نداشتن حجاب این دختر بچه رو کتک زده و پرتش کرده تو جوب.

امیدوارم خیلی زود تقاص کارشو پس بده#اسلام_شناسی#مهسا_امینی#زن_با_حجاب#IRCGterrorists pic.twitter.com/3ueMuPmQL3 — دختر ایران زمین (@samintadbiri) February 22, 2023





یک فریم از دختر بودن در ایران!#حجاب_اجبارى pic.twitter.com/4UWiCGtSzk — Paria Gholizade| پریا قلی زاده (@GholizadehParia) February 22, 2023

Media outlets Firstpost and OneIndia reported similar claims that the girl was assaulted for not wearing the hijab properly.





We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video and then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. The reverse image search led us to a report published by the Iranian news outlet Saheb Khabar on March 3, 2022.

The report said that students in the Khaneh neighbourhood of Isfahan, a city in Iran, fought with each other over some personal issue. Following this, the mother of one of the students intervened in the argument and slapped the other child. “Police have lodged a case against the lady who slapped the girl child”, the report stated.

We came across another report from Mehr News published on March 3, 2022. The report clarifies that the viral video is unrelated to an altercation over hijab. Mehr News quotes Jalal Salmani, the head of Isfahan Province Education Public Relations Department, saying, “This incident was only a conflict between two students that happened outside school and while the students were returning home. The school principal investigated the matter, and during a conversation with the parents, it became clear that it was due to a dispute and tension between the two children.

“The tension created between these two students has nothing to do with the issue of hijab. Whatever has been published in cyberspace about this is false. A case has been filed on the incident and the investigation is on”, the report noted.

A news report published by the Iranian news outlet Asiran quoted the parents of the bleeding child. The mother of the child said, “My daughter is 9 years old and a student in the fourth grade of primary school. The mother of one of the students of another school in the same school area pushed my child and hit my daughter's head on the ground, and when I arrived at the school, the police arrested this person and took her to the police station.”

The mother clarified that the child is fine, but her nose is injured, and treatment is being taken up. This student's father also said: “Our request to the judicial authorities is to deal with this lady who abused the minor student.”





Conclusion:

We found that a video has been falsely circulated with the claim that a girl student in Iran was assaulted over wrongly wearing the hijab. We found that the incident dates back to March of last year, and the assault took place when a parent intervened in the argument between two students and hit the girl.



