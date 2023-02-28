Clipped Video Of Rahul Gandhi Talking About Satyagraha Viral With False Claims

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi giving a speech is doing rounds on social media. In this 23-second video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "Mahatma Gandhi used to say that Satyagraha means never leaving the path of power." While sharing this video, people trolled Rahul Gandhi and claimed that he does not understand the meaning of Satyagraha.

Verified Twitter handle, 'Megh Updates' shared the viral video with the claim, " By Satyagraha, Gandhi ji meant never leave the path of Power (सत्ता): Rahul Gandhi ji explains the real motive behind सत्याग्रह by Gandhi ji".

By Satyagraha, Gandhi ji meant never leave the path of Power (सत्ता): Rahul Gandhi ji explains the real motive behind सत्याग्रह by Gandhi jipic.twitter.com/bHyT7IgNgk — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 26, 2023

Claim:

Rahul Gandhi does not know the meaning of Satyagraha and says Gandhi ji said that Satyagraha means never leaving the path of power.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

We conducted an open keyword search and discovered a news report published on February 26 by The Hindu. According to reports, Rahul explained the meaning of Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha in his address from the dais on the last day of the Congress session. Rahul said, "Satyagraha means never leaving the path of power". However, he quickly corrected his sentence. According to the report, he fixed his mistake and said that Satyagraha means walking on the path of truth, stubbornness for truth. The opposition tweeted this video to mock Gandhi's slip of the tongue.

On searching more, we discovered the full video of Gandhi's speech on Rahul Gandhi's official YouTube channel dated February 26, 2023. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi said, "Satyagraha was a term coined by Mahatma Gandhi. Satyagraha means never abandoning the path of power. Sorry, never deviate from the truth's path. There is a new term for them, the RSS and BJP. We are satyagrahis, and they are power grabbers. They will do anything for power, meet anyone, and bow to anyone. This is their truth."



Rahul Gandhi immediately corrected his mistake in the video, which was clipped and shared on social media. At 34:47 of the timestamp, one can see his statement.

Conclusion:

Based on our findings, the viral video was clipped and shared with misleading claims. Rahul Gandhi made a slip of the tongue while explaining the meaning of Satyagraha and quickly corrected himself.

