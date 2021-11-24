All section
Caste discrimination
No, Indira Gandhi Was Not Eating Sea Food. The Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No, Indira Gandhi Was Not Eating Sea Food. The Viral Claim Is False

India,  24 Nov 2021 1:02 PM GMT

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "Dattatreya Brahmin Rahul Gandhi's grandmother enjoying seafood". The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

As the elections are approaching in Uttar Pradesh, many fake photos and videos are also being circulated to target the opposition parties. A picture of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is doing round on social media. In the viral image, she can be seen eating something. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that Indira Gandhi is eating seafood despite being a Brahmin.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "दत्तात्रेय ब्राह्मण राहुल गांधी की दादी #Sea_food का आनंद उठाते हुए."

[English Translation: Dattatreya Brahmin Rahul Gandhi's grandmother enjoying seafood.]

Another Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "दत्तात्रेय ब्राह्मण राहुल गांधी की दादी #Sea_food का आनंद उठाते हुए. नकली गांधी ,असली मुस्लिम."

[English Translation: Dattatreya Brahmin Rahul Gandhi's grandmother enjoying seafood. Fake Gandhi, Real Muslim.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The viral image is of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi eating seafood.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is edited.

On doing a Google reverse image search of the viral image, we found a report published on The Hindu on 25 September 2017. The report 'Veteran photographer Sridhar Naidu dead' is related to the death of famous photographer Sridhar Naidu. The picture used in this report matches the viral photo.


Image Credit: The Hindu

According to the report, the viral image was clicked by renowned photographer Sridhar Naidu. In the picture, the former Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi, can be seen eating corn. In English, the picture caption reads, "Former prime minister Indira Gandhi digging heartily into maize corn - a photograph clicked by Sridhar Naidu. | Photo Credit: dkr."

We also compared the viral image with the actual image and found that the original photo was edited to make corn look like seafood. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credit: The Hindu

Our investigation shows that the viral picture of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi eating corn is edited and shared with the wrong claim in an attempt to defame the Congress party. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Picture Of Southern State's Srisailam Dam Viral Praising UP Government's Efforts

