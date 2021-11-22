Picture Of Southern State's Srisailam Dam Viral Praising UP Government's Efforts

On 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in the Mahoba district of the Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh and inaugurated many development projects. Soon after the event, posts with a picture of a dam went viral praising the Yogi Adityanath led UP government for aiding better irrigation facilities in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

Several verified accounts shared the photo on Twitter. They captioned it, "Drought prone region of Bundelkhand will get irrigation projects during a visit by PM Modi Ji and CM Yogi Ji #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड".

Drought prone region of Bundelkhand will get irrigation projects during visit by PM Modi ji and CM Yogi ji #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड pic.twitter.com/2WBZYlyaNY — Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) November 19, 2021





Drought prone region of Bundelkhand will get irrigation projects during visit by PM Modi ji and CM Yogi ji #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड pic.twitter.com/jjgsc3t5oL — Team Vikash Ahir (@team_hyv) November 19, 2021

Several Bharatiya Janata Party associates such as Hariom Pandey, Vinod Sonkar, Anil Kumar, Dr Avadesh Singh MLA, Ravindra Nath Tripathi, Vishal Singh Chanchal, among several others, shared the picture on Twitter with a similar narrative.

Claim:

The picture shows the UP government's efforts for aiding better irrigation opportunities in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The picture shows the Srisailam dam constructed in the adjoining districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana across the Krishna river.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral picture and found it in many media reports dating back to 2014.

Deccan Chronicle used the photo in many of its articles in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. In all their reports, they identified the dam as the Srisailam dam constructed in the adjoining districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana across the Krishna river.

The News Minute used the photo in one of its articles in 2019. The report mentions that gates of the Srisailam reservoir were lifted after vast inflows of water resulted in the dam almost reaching its total capacity. The report also noted two major dams on the Krishna River lying on the Telangana-Andhra border - the Srisailam dam is upstream, and the Nagarjuna Sagar dam is downstream.

The YouTube channel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had uploaded a video on 19 November titled, "Per drop, more crop! Major irrigation projects launched by PM Modi in Bundelkhand... Details here!"

The video's description informs that many developmental projects were inaugurated in Mahoba, UP, including the Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon–Chilli Sprinkler Project. An excerpt from the description reads, "The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs. 3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help irrigate around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region." The visuals in the video showing the recently-launched projects in Mahoba did not match the viral picture.

Therefore, a picture of the Srisailam dam constructed in the adjoining districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana went viral with a false claim that it shows the UP government's efforts for aiding better irrigation facilities in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of UP.

