All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Claim About Indian Railways Resuming Senior Citizen Concessions Is False

Credit: Facebook, Wikipedia/Ashwini Vaishnaw

Fact Check

Claim About Indian Railways Resuming Senior Citizen Concessions Is False

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid  (Remote Intern) 

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  23 Jun 2022 12:31 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

A claim has been going viral along with a PDF that the Indian Railways are resuming the ticket pricing concessions that they had removed for senior citizens, effective from July 1, 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A viral claim that the Indian railways are resuming concessions on ticket pricing for senior citizens from July 1 is being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media.

The Indian Railways have multiple concessions for ticket pricing for passengers under different categories. The claim being shared reads "👆🏽Railway Senior citizen ticket concession will resume w.e.f 1.7.2022. Male/60 years:40% and Female/58 years:50%" along with a PDF of a list of different categories and of concessions granted by the Indian Railways.

We also received messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact-check the claim.


It is going viral on Facebook and has been reported by a news outlet too.

Claim:

The Indian railways are resuming price concessions for senior citizens from July 1, 2022.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

We first went to the Indian Railways' website to check if any announcement or press release was made, and we couldn't find any. We similarly checked their Twitter handle as well, and we couldn't find any announcement of the sort.

We ran a keyword search and came across a concessions list, that was last updated in 2019, and that included concessions for senior citizens. It was the same as the PDF being circulated too.


However, in 2020, The Ministry of Railways discontinued concessions for senior citizens to dissuade travel during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was reported by all media outlets, like Mint and Hindustan Times and an official press release by Press Information Bureau (PIB) was also released.

Credit: PIB

Recently in May of 2022, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister said that senior citizen concessions will not be reversed, as reported by The New Indian Express, Manorama. As reported, Vaishnaw states that the concessions for senior citizens can't be resumed as the Ministry is already running at a subsidised rate. He added that, "For every Rs 100 spent towards operational expenses, the Railways collects only Rs 45 from a passenger. We have to contribute to keeping the railways a sustainable mode of transport."

Additionally, the official Twitter handle of Railway Seva tweeted that presently concessions are only being given to "4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students".

Currently, the only services provided to senior citizens by the Indian railways can be found here.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No decision on resuming price concessions for senior citizens has been announced by the Railway Ministry.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Girl Thrashing A Man In MP Falsely Linked To Hijab Row, Shared With Communal Spin

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
Indian Railways 
Price Concessions 
Senior Citizens 
Fact Check 

Must Reads

Was Nupur Sharma Arrested As This Viral Video Shows? No, Viral Video Is From Rajasthan's Farmer's Protest
Did Azam Khan Call Lord Ram His Ideal After Spending 27 Months In Jail? No, Viral Video Is From 2017
Claim About Aaditya Thackerey Removing Ministerial Position From Twitter Bio Is False
Viral Claim About Former President Pratibha Patil Praising PM Modi Is False
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X