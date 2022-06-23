Claim About Indian Railways Resuming Senior Citizen Concessions Is False

A viral claim that the Indian railways are resuming concessions on ticket pricing for senior citizens from July 1 is being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media.

The Indian Railways have multiple concessions for ticket pricing for passengers under different categories. The claim being shared reads "👆🏽Railway Senior citizen ticket concession will resume w.e.f 1.7.2022. Male/60 years:40% and Female/58 years:50%" along with a PDF of a list of different categories and of concessions granted by the Indian Railways.

We also received messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact-check the claim.





It is going viral on Facebook and has been reported by a news outlet too.

Claim:



The Indian railways are resuming price concessions for senior citizens from July 1, 2022.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

We first went to the Indian Railways' website to check if any announcement or press release was made, and we couldn't find any. We similarly checked their Twitter handle as well, and we couldn't find any announcement of the sort.

We ran a keyword search and came across a concessions list, that was last updated in 2019, and that included concessions for senior citizens. It was the same as the PDF being circulated too.





However, in 2020, The Ministry of Railways discontinued concessions for senior citizens to dissuade travel during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was reported by all media outlets, like Mint and Hindustan Times and an official press release by Press Information Bureau (PIB) was also released.

Recently in May of 2022, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister said that senior citizen concessions will not be reversed, as reported by The New Indian Express, Manorama. As reported, Vaishnaw states that the concessions for senior citizens can't be resumed as the Ministry is already running at a subsidised rate. He added that, "For every Rs 100 spent towards operational expenses, the Railways collects only Rs 45 from a passenger. We have to contribute to keeping the railways a sustainable mode of transport."

Additionally, the official Twitter handle of Railway Seva tweeted that presently concessions are only being given to "4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students".

Sir, presently concession are being given to 4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students. — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) June 11, 2022

Currently, the only services provided to senior citizens by the Indian railways can be found here.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No decision on resuming price concessions for senior citizens has been announced by the Railway Ministry.

I f you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



Also Read: Video Of Girl Thrashing A Man In MP Falsely Linked To Hijab Row, Shared With Communal Spin