Fact Check: Did ICMR Suggest 'Ivermectin' Against COVID-19?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in their guidelines suggested using Ivermectin drug as preventive medication against COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   14 Sep 2020 11:20 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: Did ICMR Suggest Ivermectin Against COVID-19?

According to the Union Health Ministry data, with 92,071 cases India's coronavirus tally rose to 4,846,427 on September 14. The death count stood at 79,722 with 1,136 more fatalities.

3,780,107 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

The ministry informed that the country's recovery rate stood at 77.99 per cent.

In light of this, a piece of information is being circulated on social media which states that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines which specified the use of Ivermectin drug for prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

"New guidelines of ICMR for COVID 19 released on 6th August 2020. For prophylaxis Tab. IVERMECTIN 12 mg On Day 1, Day 7 & Day 30, 2 hrs after dinner. Followed by every 30 days 1 tab of 12mg till pandemic is over. To be taken by all high-risk people & frontline health workers. It reduces the severity of disease & fatality in 80-90%," read the caption of one such post.











Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in their guidelines suggested using Ivermectin drug as preventive medication against COVID-19.

The claim is misleading. The apex body has not issued any such guidelines for the use of Ivermectin tablet.

Ivermectin is used to treat certain parasitic roundworm infections. According to a report by the Indian Express, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had in a study suggested that the drug can possibly kill SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

The Times of India reported on August 8, 2020, that the Uttar Pradesh state government had approved the use of Ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The article, however, does not mention about the ICMR in connection to the prescription on the drug.

The circular issued by the UP government dated August 6, 2020, can be read here.

The circular does not mention ICMR.


It is noteworthy to mention that no other state in the country has reportedly suggested this drug against COVID-19.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in their guidelines suggested using Ivermectin drug as preventive medication against COVID-19.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
