Fact Check: Viral ABP News Image Claiming UP Govt Cutting Scholarships Owing To Budget Shortage Is Fake

A screenshot of supposedly an ABP News bulletin which shows Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is being circulated on social media with the claim that the News channel broadcasted that "students in Uttar Pradesh will not be provided scholarships this year due to budget constraint".









Claim:



UP government will not provide scholarships to students this year due to budget constraints. Fact Check: The claim is false. No such reports saying that the UP government has decided to not provide scholarships to students this year were found. According to a report by Live Hindustan published on August 20, the state government had decided on a budget for scholarships for 2020, however, the finances commission's approval is required for the money to reach the account of the budget department. The commission has not approved yet.





ABP News on September 2 reported that the education ministry will provide scholarships to 11,460 students.





According to The Times of India report published on February 19, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh state budget had made lesser provision for scholarships given to SC and OBC students in comparison to last year.





Further, the font in the viral image is different from an actual ABP News bulletin. Below is a comparison. On the left is the viral photo, on the right is an actual ABP News bulletin.





The layout also does not match the format of ABP News 'breaking news' bulletin. Below are some genuine ABP News bulletins:



