Indian Army Built A Gurudwara At China border? No, Video Viral With False Claim

A video of a group of Sikh men is going viral with a claim that the Sikh regiment of the Indian Army has built a Gurdwara on the China border and installed a mark of the Sikh Flag. In the 1-minute viral video, a group of Sikh men can be heard chanting "Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal" a few times while a Sikh man rolls the drum. We can also see a group of people around the flag chanting the same.

MLA Saurabh Srivastava, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly shared the video on its official Twitter handle with a caption that reads, "बोले सो निहाल, सत श्री अकाल...चाइना बॉर्डर पर सिख रेजिमेंट ने गुरुद्वारा बना दिया और निशान साहेब लगा दिया" .

[English Translation: "Sat Shri Akal...The Sikh Regiment built a Gurdwara on the China border and put a mark."]

बोले सो निहाल,

सत श्री अकाल...



चाइना बॉर्डर पर सिख रेजिमेंट ने गुरुद्वारा बना दिया और निशान साहेब लगा दिया

🙏🏻🇮🇳🚩 pic.twitter.com/TUmgjmJ0sJ — MLA Saurabh Srivastava (@Saurabhmlaup) January 17, 2022

Several social media users have also shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with another caption that reads, "कोंग्रेश सरकार के समय चीन बॉर्डर पर सड़क तक नही बनाने देता था।। चाइना बॉर्डर पर सिख रेजिमेंट ने गुरुद्वारा बना दिया और निशान साहेब लगा दिया,ये मोदी सरकार की देन"

[English Translation: "During the time of the Congress government, China did not allow even a road to be built on the border. The Sikh Regiment built a Gurdwara on the China border and put a mark; this is a gift of the Modi government."]

कोंग्रेश सरकार के समय चीन बॉर्डर पर सड़क तक नही बनाने देता था।।

चाइना बॉर्डर पर सिख रेजिमेंट ने गुरुद्वारा बना दिया और निशान साहेब लगा दिया,ये मोदी सरकार की देन

🙏🏻🇮🇳🚩 https://t.co/7DlvQVF6qb — RAAJENDRA PD.BARNWAL (@omkar525) January 18, 2022













A Facebook user named Harpal Singh shared the video with around 253K views.







Claim:

A video is shared with a claim that the Sikh regiment built a Gurudwara at the China Border.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army did not build a Gurudwara at China Border. Instead, the Indian Army had built 80 feet Nishan Sahib in Shri Pathar Sahib Gurudwara at Leh in October 2021.

We performed a Keyword search during our initial investigation and found a similar video on YouTube with a different description. The video was uploaded on October 25, 2022, that reads, "Indian Army installs 80 feet Nishan Sahib in Gurudwara Shri Pathar Sahib in Leh, India. Waheguru Ji."

With the help of the above video, we searched for news reports on the incident and found a video by a verified account called PTC Punjabi UK, which is an online media platform for Punjabi Speaking communities based in the UK. More than seventy-six thousand people follow this page. The video was uploaded on October 26, 2021. The original video is around 1 hour long, including the visuals from the Gurudwara and the Indian Army installing the flag. The video's caption reads," Indian Army installs 80 feet Nishan Sahib at Gurudwara Shri Pathar Sahib in Leh, India." At about 33 seconds, we can see the viral video where the Indian Army can be heard chanting "So Nihal Sat Sri Akal" and Sikh men rolling the drums.





Harmeet Singh Kalka, who is a President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi State), also shared this video with a caption- "80 feet Nishan Sahib installed at Gurudwara Pathar Sahib, Leh. 🙏🙏"





Conclusion:

Therefore from our above investigation, it is proved that the Gurudwara was built at Leh and not at China Border. The above claims are false, and nowhere a Gurudwara was built at the China border.

