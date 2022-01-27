Did Raghav Chadha Insult Bhagwant Maan? No, Viral Graphic Is Morphed

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, which are going to start from February 14, 2022, a screenshot of a graphic image of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha is circulating on social media with a claim that Chadha in a press conference said that the chief ministerial candidate of Aam Aadmi Party Bhagwant Maan would be able to erase the problem of drinking since he himself is a drinker. The Aam Aadmi Party President Arvind Kejriwal announced Bhagwant Maan as the Chief Ministerial candidate on January 18, 2022.

In the viral screenshot, we can see the image of Raghav Chadha speaking at a press conference in Punjab with a news channel logo on the left corner of the screen along with a ticker that reads, "लोहा लोहे को काटता है, वैसे ही शराबी नशे को खत्म करेगा."

[English Translation: "Iron cuts iron, the same way an alcoholic will end the menace of drugs: Chadha". ]

The image can be seen on several posts on Facebook and Twitter with a caption- "भगवंत मान को शराब की जबरदस्त लत है, फिर भी आम आदमी पार्टी ने उन्हें पंजाब में मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार घोषित किया। इस बारे में आम आदमी पार्टी सदस्य @raghav_chadha ने कहा, "लोहा लोहे को काटता है, वैसे ही शराबी नशे को खत्म करेगा"

[English Translation: "Bhagwant Mann is heavily addicted to alcohol, yet the Aam Aadmi Party declared him the chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. In this regard, the Aam Aadmi Party member @raghav_chadha said, "Iron cuts iron, so will a drunkard eliminate drug addiction".]





Claim:

Commenting on Bhagwant Mann's drinking habit, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha in a press conference said, "लोहा लोहे को काटता है, वैसे ही शराबी नशे को खत्म करेगा".



Fact Check:



The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is edited. The edited screenshot contains the wrong ABP News logo. Also, in the original bulletin, the ticker simply reads his name, the name of the party and his designation.

During our initial investigation, we noticed that in the viral screenshot, the claim contains a logo of the ABP news channel. With the help of this clue, we searched for the original news bulletin done by the ABP News dated January 18, 2022. The original bulletin, which is 7 minutes long, was uploaded by ABP News on January 18, 2022. The bulletin focused on if Bhagwant Maan is going to become the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party. The description of the news bulletin reads, "Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections today. But, according to the latest received information from sources, Aam Aadmi Party can declare Bhagwant Mann as its CM".

In the 7 minute bulletin, the anchor can be seen discussing the upcoming Punjab Elections and the strategies called for the selection of the Chief Ministerial face of AAP. The bulletin also included various visuals of Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Maan and Raghav Chadha. We noticed that Raghav Chadha is wearing the same jacket and shirt as in the viral image. At about 1 minute 36 seconds, we can see Raghav Maan speaking in a press conference with a ticker that reads, " राघव चड्ढा, नेता, सह-प्रभारी पंजाब, आप" [English Translation: "Raghav Chadha, leader, co-in-charge Punjab, AAP"]. The next ticker can be noticed at 1 minute 44 seconds which reads, "सीएम चेहरे पर लोगों से राय मांगी गयी" [English Translation- "People asked for their opinion on the CM candidate"].





Conclusion:



Therefore, from our above investigation, it is proved that the image is edited and nowhere did Raghav Chadha say anything insulting to Bhagwant Maan. The original ticker simply read his name, the designation and the name of the party. Hence, the viral claim is false.

