Stills From Movie Falsely Shared As Recent Indo-China Clash In Arunachal Pradesh

Indian officials on 5 October said that Chinese troops opened fire in an attempt to frighten Indian troops at an advanced post in eastern Ladakh. According to a report, few Chinese soldiers of a patrolling team were detained for short period by the Indian Army after both the sides were engaged in a minor face-off near Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Against the backdrop of this incident, an image of a clash is increasingly viral on social media. In the viral image, some soldiers of the Indian Army can be seen holding a few men in PLA outfits. It is being claimed that Indian Troops captured over 150 Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh and released them after higher-level talks between both parties.

राहुल गांधी या केजरीवाल या कोई भी वामपंथी कभी इस पर ट्वीट नहीं करेगा कि भारतीय सेना ने अरुणाचल में डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा चीनी सैनिकों को बंदी बना लिया, फिर जब चीन के सेना के कमांडर और भारतीय कमांडर के बीच में मीटिंग हुई उसके बाद ही उन्हें छोड़ा गया ये है बदलता भारत.. 🚩 जय हिन्द pic.twitter.com/Lx6X23l1Vr — 🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🚩संतोष नाथ गोस्वामी 🕉️🚩🚩 (@SantoshNathGos2) October 10, 2021

While sharing this image, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "राहुल गांधी कभी इस पर ट्वीट नहीं करेगा कि भारतीय सेना ने अरुणाचल में डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा चीनी सैनिकों को बंदी बना लिया, फिर जब चीन के सेना के कमांडर और भारतीय कमांडर के बीच में मीटिंग हुई उसके बाद ही उन्हें छोड़ा गया.. ये है बदलता भारत. जय हिन्द."

[English Translation: Rahul Gandhi will never tweet that the Indian Army took more than 150 Chinese soldiers captive in Arunachal, then they were released only after there was a meeting between the Chinese Army Commander and the Indian Commander. This is changing India.. Jai Hind".]

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar claims.

Claim:

The viral photo shows Indian troops detaining over 150 Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it to be false.

We did a google reverse image search,, which led us to a report of Chinese websites dated 23 December 2020 in which it is told that the viral image is a part of a movie scene based on the Chinese-Indian troop clash. The title of the report reads in English, "The filming of the Indian drama "Kalwan Valley" "captures" the People's Liberation Army, which is contrary to reality..".



According to another Chinese website report, the name of this film is "Kalwan River Valley", which is about the conflict between China and India in the Galwan River Valley in June last year. The article carried few stills from the film along with the viral image.

Taking a hint from these media reports, we did search with relevant keywords, which led us to the original video uploaded on a YouTube channel named "Martial Art Ladakh". The title of the video reads, "L.A.C movie Shooting in Kargil Ladakh Behind the scenes".

At around 5 minutes 46 seconds, we can see the footage similar to the viral photo. Here a soldier in red turban can be seen grabbing the man in PLA uniform from behind. Below you can see the comparison.

To sum up, another incursion attempt by the Chinese troop recently happened in Arunachal Pradesh but number of people detained is not clear. However, this viral image is a still from a movie called L.A.C. which is based on a recent clash between Chinese and Indian troops in Galwan Valley. Hence, the viral claim is false.

