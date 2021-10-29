Was This Boy Beaten Up For Celebrating Pakistan's Win Against India? No, Viral Image Is From 2016

Recently, India lost a T20 World cup match against Pakistan, which was held in Dubai. Since then, a lot of controversies have erupted over Indians celebrating Pakistan's win. After the match, videos of people celebrating Pakistan's victory and chanting Pro-Pakistani slogans are being circulated on social media. Jammu & Kashmir police have filed cases under stringent anti-terror laws against the students of two medical colleges.

In the same backdrop, a picture of an injured boy is viral on social media. In the viral picture, a severe injury around the eyes can be seen. It is being claimed that this boy was among the 90 Kashmiri students who have been beaten up for celebrating Pakistan's victory.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "पाकिस्तान की जीत पर खुशी मनाने पर लतियाये जाने वाले गुरदासपुर के 90 छात्रों में से एक छात्र की दुर्लभ एवम मनमोहक तस्वीर..क्यो बेटे आ गई स्वाद."

[English Translation: Rare and adorable picture of one of the 90 students of Gurdaspur, who celebrated the victory of Pakistan.]

Claim:

The viral image is of a Kashmiri student beaten up for supporting Pakistan in the recent Indo-Pak cricket match.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2016.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral image. However, we did not get a fruitful result as the image is widely viral. While going through the comments on Facebook, we found that a person named Xearu Jangid Badri had commented on one such post that the post is fake and the guy in the viral image is his friend Rahul. He mentioned that the picture going viral is from 2016 when he had an accident.



He also posted a screenshot of WhatsApp chat in which a collage can be seen, including the viral picture. The picture mentioned a Facebook account named Rahul Kumar. We did a profile search and found this image on Rahul's profile. He shared this image back in 2016. While sharing the images, he wrote a caption that reads in English, "I had an accident friend."

We also tried to reach Rahul through Facebook to know his reaction to the viral image. However, we haven't got any response yet. We will update the story once we get a reply from him.

Our investigation shows that this picture of the injured boy is not recent but of 2016. It has nothing to do with the India-Pakistan match and is being shared with a false claim.



