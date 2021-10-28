This Old Video Of Woman Shouting Pro-Pakistan Slogans Is Shared With Misleading Claim

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is being played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. On 24 October, India vs Pakistan match commenced resulting in the latter's first T20 World Cup victory against the former by 10-wickets. It led to a massive outburst by cricket fans on social media against the Indian cricket team.

In the same backdrop, footage of a woman cricket fan from Ahmedabad is shared on social media. In the video, the woman walks into a stand where spectators cheer for the Pakistan cricket team and join them in raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned in Hindi, "भारत मे इतना ये व्हिडीओ वायरल होगा की यहा अनेका भूल जायेगी. ये हे भारत की असली गद्दार अहमदाबाद गुजरात की रहने वाली को इतना वायरल करो की वो अपने बाप के घर पाकिस्तान चली जाए".

[English translation- This video will be so viral in India that she will forget to return here. She is India's real traitor, make this woman, a resident of Ahmedabad Gujarat, so viral that she should return to her father's territory in Pakistan.]

👇 भारत मे इतना ये व्हिडीओ वायरल होगा की यहा अनेका भूल जायेगी.

ये हे भारत की असली गद्दार अहमदाबाद गुजरात की रहने वाली को इतना वायरल करो की वो अपने बाप के घर पाकिस्तान चली जाए

😕🙏🏻😕😡 pic.twitter.com/RS6zKo1ziQ — modi yogi ka fan (@DilipDewda) October 28, 2021

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned in Hindi, "*गद्दार तो हमारे घर मे ही बैठे है इन मोहतरमा की करतूत देखो अन्न खाएगी हिदुस्तान का जीत पर खुशी होगी पाकिस्तान की*~गद्दारकी अम्मा~अब तू *इस्लामबाद* मे ही जाना बनता हैं, भारत मे इतना ये व्हिडीओ वायरल होगा की तू, यहा अनेका भूल जायेगी. ये हे भारत की असली गद्दार अहमदाबाद गुजरात की रहने वाली को इतना वायरल करो की वो अपने बाप के घर पाकिस्तान चली जाए।".

[English translation: Traitors are present in our own territory, look at this woman who eats in India but rejoices on Pakistan's victory. She is a traitor who should go to Islamabad. This video will be so viral in India that this woman, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, should return to her father's territory in Pakistan.]

The video is widespread on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

A woman resident of Ahmedabad cheered for Pakistan in India vs Pakistan's recent T20 World Cup match.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is two years old, shot in 2019 in the UK.

We searched on the internet using specific keywords, which led us to a Twitter post of 4 July 2019 by the Times of India. The post included a screengrab from the shared video and an article link. The post was captioned, "Ahmedabad woman stirs up sentiments with pro-Pakistan slogans in the video".

Ahmedabad woman stirs up sentiments with pro-Pakistan slogans in video https://t.co/EnDYcEg2rJ pic.twitter.com/xbKemrcOUx — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 4, 2019

We opened the link to the article by the TOI. According to the report, the video of a woman shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in the ICC World Cup match in the UK went viral. The woman was a resident of Juhapur, one of the largest Muslim ghettos in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The city crime branch searched for the woman. Later, a senior official told TOI that there was a chance that the woman could be from Ahmedabad, who settled in the UK.

We found another article in the Gujarati language by I am Gujarat published on 4 July 2019. According to the report, along with shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, the woman also shouted derogatory slogans against Indian Prime Minister- Narendra Modi.

We also searched whether any cricket tournament was going on in July 2019 when this video went viral for the first time. We found that ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was played from 30 May 2019 to 14 July 2019 in England and Wales.

To sum up, the viral video of the woman shouting pro-Pakistan slogans is two years old, shot in 2019 during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup played in the UK.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Kashmir After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 World Cup