Indian Media Outlets Use Old Images While Reporting Recent Blasts At Kabul Airport

Two bomb blasts on Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on 26 August claimed the lives of at least 100 people. It included Afghans and US troops, and media reports suggest that the death tally is likely to increase. Soon after the blasts, the visuals showing the aftermath of the attack surfaced on social media.



Several Indian media outlets and journalists began to share the visuals of the Kabul airport's attack. In this backdrop, some old visuals were aired during the live broadcast of the attack without any marker to indicate that they are not current. Channels like Republic World, India Today, Times Now, Republic Bharat, and Zee News, among others, used old photos in their broadcast and tweets.









Sudhir Chaudhary, the editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, also shared the old visuals. He later issued a correction.



CORRECTION: I'm told these pictures are old but we can confirm the news of 2 blasts outside #KabulAirport. Regret the inadvertent error in the heat of the breaking news moment when too much content is floating around. pic.twitter.com/A21ZjPPaY0 — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 26, 2021

Several Indian Media outlets used old images while reporting the recent two bomb blasts at Kabul airport.

Image 1





We did a Google reverse image search of the image and found it in the 16 August report of Daily Mail. The picture is credited to AFP via Getty Images and captioned, "US soldiers stand guard as in the background Afghan people wait at the Kabul airport".



The image Is available on the AFP and Getty Images website and was taken on 16 August 2021.



We did a Google reverse image search of the image and found it in the 17 August report of Al Jazeera. The picture is credited to AFP and captioned, "Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport after thousands mobbed the facility trying to flee".



The image is available on the AFP website and is dated 16 August 2021.

We did a Google reverse image search of the image and found it in the 10 August 2015 report of IB Times . The picture is credited to the Hoplite Group on Twitter and captioned, "The blast was reported at the Hamid Karzai International Airport entrance in Kabul at around noon local time."



We also found a Twitter post by 1TVNewsAF, an Afghanistan-based news agency, on 10 August 2015. It is captioned in Urdu, the English translation reads, "New details: The blast was powerful and the suicide bomber is said to have targeted two armoured vehicles carrying government officials."

جزییات تازه: انفجار نیرومند بوده و گفته می شود که مهاجم انتحاری دو موتر زرهی حامل مقام های دولتی را هدف قرار داده است pic.twitter.com/R7rGHsvEpP — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) August 10, 2015

We also found that Uzair Rizvi, a journalist at AFP, took to Twitter and lashed at Indian media outlets for using old visuals to report the bomb blasts at Kabul's airport on 26 August.



Evidently, old visuals were used by several Indian media outlets while reporting a dual bomb explosion on Kabul's airport on 26 August.

