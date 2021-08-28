All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Indian Media Outlets Use Old Images While Reporting Recent Blasts At Kabul Airport

Image Credit: YouTube

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Media Outlets Use Old Images While Reporting Recent Blasts At Kabul Airport

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  28 Aug 2021 1:45 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that several Indian media outlets used old visuals to report the dual bomb attack on Kabul airport on 26 August.

Two bomb blasts on Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on 26 August claimed the lives of at least 100 people. It included Afghans and US troops, and media reports suggest that the death tally is likely to increase. Soon after the blasts, the visuals showing the aftermath of the attack surfaced on social media.

Several Indian media outlets and journalists began to share the visuals of the Kabul airport's attack. In this backdrop, some old visuals were aired during the live broadcast of the attack without any marker to indicate that they are not current. Channels like Republic World, India Today, Times Now, Republic Bharat, and Zee News, among others, used old photos in their broadcast and tweets.

Image Credit: YouTube


Image Credit: WION News


Image Credit: Aaj Tak

Sudhir Chaudhary, the editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, also shared the old visuals. He later issued a correction.

Claim:

Several Indian Media outlets used old images while reporting the recent two bomb blasts at Kabul airport.

Fact Check:

We found that many visuals aired by news channels and posts made by them are old.

Image 1


We did a Google reverse image search of the image and found it in the 16 August report of Daily Mail. The picture is credited to AFP via Getty Images and captioned, "US soldiers stand guard as in the background Afghan people wait at the Kabul airport".

Image Credit: AFP

The image Is available on the AFP and Getty Images website and was taken on 16 August 2021.

Image 2

Image Credit: AFP

We did a Google reverse image search of the image and found it in the 17 August report of Al Jazeera. The picture is credited to AFP and captioned, "Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport after thousands mobbed the facility trying to flee".

The image is available on the AFP website and is dated 16 August 2021.

Image 3

Image Credit: IB Times

We did a Google reverse image search of the image and found it in the 10 August 2015 report of IB Times. The picture is credited to the Hoplite Group on Twitter and captioned, "The blast was reported at the Hamid Karzai International Airport entrance in Kabul at around noon local time."

We also found a Twitter post by 1TVNewsAF, an Afghanistan-based news agency, on 10 August 2015. It is captioned in Urdu, the English translation reads, "New details: The blast was powerful and the suicide bomber is said to have targeted two armoured vehicles carrying government officials."

We also found that Uzair Rizvi, a journalist at AFP, took to Twitter and lashed at Indian media outlets for using old visuals to report the bomb blasts at Kabul's airport on 26 August.

See thread here.

Evidently, old visuals were used by several Indian media outlets while reporting a dual bomb explosion on Kabul's airport on 26 August.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Murder Of Gangster Viral With False Communal Spin

Indian Media 
Afghanisthan 
Taliban 
ISIS 
zeenews 
