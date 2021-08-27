All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Video Of Murder Of Gangster Viral With False Communal Spin

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Murder Of Gangster Viral With False Communal Spin

Karnataka,  27 Aug 2021 11:39 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

A disturbing video of an assault on a man is viral on social media with a false claim that four Muslim men assaulted and murdered a Hindu man in Malpur, Rajasthan.

A one-minute-long disturbing video of a brutal assault on a man is viral on social media, claiming that four Muslim men assaulted and murdered a Hindu man in Malpur, Rajasthan. The footage shows a group of four men brutally attacking a man with an axe and other sharp weapons. The victim falls to the ground, covered in blood with severe injuries at the end of the video.

The incident took place in broad daylight, and vehicles passing by can be clearly spotted.

The video is viral on social media, with a Hindi caption that reads, "ये है शैतानों का राज. एक हिन्दू भाई को 4 मुस्लिम मिलकर धारदार हथियार कुराडी से इस तरह बुरी तरह मार रहे है यह वीडियो राजस्थान के टोक के मालपुर का है इसे आगे से आगे शेयर करें ताकि यह बदमाश पकड़े जाएं और इन को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिल पाए." (This is devils rule. This is how 4 Muslims are brutally assaulting a Hindu brother, this video is from Malpur, Tok, Rajasthan. Share this video further so that these crooks are caught and get the harshest punishment).

The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature.

Image Credit: Facebook


Image Credit: Facebook

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same caption.

Claim:

A group of four Muslim men brutally murdered a Hindu man in Malpur, Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is from Karanataka, and the man murdered is Anwar Shaikh, a Muslim.

On Google, we found a few news reports that reported a murder in day broad light; later, a video of the attack went viral.

According to Deccan Herald, the victim in the video is gangster Anwar Shaikh, alias Tiger, killed in Savanur town of Haveri district in Karnataka. Later, his murder video went viral on social media. Sheikh was living in Margao town in South Goa.

Image Credit: Deccan Herald

Several Goa-based news websites covered the gruesome murder.

According to Herald Goa, Savanur Police inspector Devanand Naik arrested four accused, namely Imran Chowdhary (28), Tanveer Chowdhary (24), Abir Chowdhary (22) and Rehan Chowdhary (20). They are all brothers and residents of the Savanur town where the murder happened.

According to The Goan, Savanur Police inspector Devanand Naik said, "As per preliminary investigation a person named Imran attacked Anwar in a matter related to some money transaction". The report also states that a total of 26 cases were registered against Anwar Shaikh.

Image Credit: The Goan

We also found a Facebook post by 'GOA Reportcard', which describes itself as Goa's leading news service provider. The report includes two grisly images and is captioned, "Gangster Tiger Anwar Shaikh murdered at his native place in Savannur district of Karnataka. He was killed brutally with an axe."

Therefore, a video of gangster Anwar Shaikh's murder in Karnataka by four members of the same community is viral with a false claim. The video does not show the murder of a Hindu man by four Muslim men, has no link to Rajasthan, and has no communal spin.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Karnataka 
Rajasthan 
Anwar Shaikh 
Gangster 
muslim 
