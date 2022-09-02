No, People Did Not Raise Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad Slogan During Tejasvi Surya's Rally; Viral Video Is Edited

Assembly elections are going to held next year in Chhattisgarh. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was in Chhattisgarh on August 25 to attend 'Halla Bol Andolan' to protest over the issue of corruption and unemployment in the state. He demonstrated against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and called the Congress government ineffective.

Meanwhile, a video of the same rally is going viral on social media. While sharing this 13-second long video, people and several verified handles claimed that the crowd raised 'Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad' slogan while Tejasvi Surya was addressing them in Raipur.

State Spokesperson Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Aman Dubey shared this video and wrote, "छत्तीसगढ़ में युवा मोर्चा के आंदोलन में लगे "भूपेश बघेल ज़िंदाबाद" के नारे..तेजस्वी बोले ~ भूपेश बघेल जनता बोली ~ ज़िंदाबाद."

[English Translation: Slogans of "Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad" in the movement of Yuva Morcha in Chhattisgarh ..Tejashwi said ~ Bhupesh Baghel Janta Bid ~ Zindabad.]

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "ये छत्तीसगढ़ है *भाईसाहब* भूपेश बघेल* जी *दिलों* और *दलों* दोनों पर राज करते हैं."

[English Translation: This is Chhattisgarh Bhaisaheb Bhupesh Baghel ji rules both hearts and parties.]

INC Chhattisgarh also quote tweet this video.

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows people chanting Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad in Tejasvi Surya's rally.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Viral video is edited and no such slogan was raised during the rally.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video on the verified Facebook handle of Tejasvi Surya. The first part of the viral video can be seen in this video at 2 minutes 15 seconds. In this part, he can be heard saying, "Bhupesh Baghel is not the chief minister, he is the collection master of Sonia Gandhi." After this the crowd starts making noise and repeated Bhupesh Baghel is the collection master.

The second part of the viral video can be seen in the original video at 2 minutes 28 seconds. The slogan of Zindabad is not being heard here. It is clear that the word Zindabad has been added separately through editing tools.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is edited. The slogans of 'Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad' were not raised in Tejasvi's speech. This video has been made by using editing tool. In the original video people were shouting in support of Surya's statment. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Was A Hindu Minority Woman Brutally Attacked In Pakistan? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim!

