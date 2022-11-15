All section
Old Image Of Rally In Kolkata Passed As Crowd During The Aam Aadmi Party Road Show In Gujarat

Image Credit: Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal/Wikibio

Fact Check
West Bengal,  15 Nov 2022 11:48 AM GMT

The viral image is from West Bengal and was shot in July 2017. The viral image is related to 'Sahid Dibas' commemorating the brutal police killing of 13 innocent political workers on 21st July, 1993.

The legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases. Amidst campaigning of the assembly elections in Gujarat, a photo is being viral on social media. In the viral image, a huge crowd can be seen. While sharing this image people on social media claimed that the viral image shows huge crowd in Gujarat, during a roadshow by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Gopal Italia and Raghav Chadha in Surat, Gujarat.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "गोपाल इटालिया ने आज सुरत में राघवा चढ्ढा के साथ भव्य रोड शो करते हुए नामांकन दाखिल किया। यह तस्वीर गुजरात की जनता का मुड साफ साफ बयां कर रही है."




It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral image shows a massive crowd during a roadshow by Aam Aadmi Party leaders Gopal Italia and Raghav Chadha in Surat, Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from West Bengal and was shot in 2017.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image and found the original image on the All India Trinamool Congress website, dated 21 July 2018. It was used as a featured image in an article published on the party's website. According to it, the viral image is from 2017. Lakhs of people gathered for the Martyr's Day program organized at Dharmatalla in the memory of 13 people killed in police firing on Mayo Road, Kolkata, on July 21, 1993. Camps were set up at various places across the city to assist people.

We also found the same image on the official Facebook handle of Mamta Banerjee. This photo was also uploaded along with several photos posted on 21st July 2017. According to the caption, the images are related to 'Sahid Dibas' commemorating the brutal police killing of 13 innocent political workers on 21st July, 1993. Lakhs of workers attended this mammoth rally in Kolkata. Below you can see the comparison as well.


Image Comparison (Credit: Facebook)

We also found the zoomout version of the viral image on Getty Images, a stock photos website, dated 21 July 2017. According to it, supporters of the TMC attended a mass meeting addressed by West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on July 21, 2017. Trinamool Congress observes Martyrs Day to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers in police firing in 1993.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral image is from West Bengal and was shot in July 2017. The viral image is related to 'Sahid Dibas' commemorating the brutal police killing of 13 innocent political workers on 21st July, 1993. This viral image has nothing to do with Gujarat elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral ABP News Report Showing Victory Of Congress In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Is Old And Edited

