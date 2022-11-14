Viral ABP News Report Showing Victory Of Congress In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Is Old And Edited

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a record voter turnout of 75.6% in the assembly elections this year. People had voted on Saturday to elect a new state government. The results of the elections will be announced on December 8, 2022. Meanwhile, a video of an opinion poll of ABP News is going viral on social media. Sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the opinion poll of ABP News predicted the victory of the Congress party in the upcoming 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections.

In the viral video, Congress has been shown getting 39-45 seats out of 68 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win 22-28 seats. While others get 0-3 seats.



A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "बन गई सरकार... हिमाचल का आभार"

[English Translation: Government has been formed...thanks to Himachal. #HimachalPradeshElections]

Another Facebook user wrote, "कांग्रेस दोबारा एक बार फिर आ रही है देव भूमि में."

[English Translation: Congress is coming once again in Dev Bhoomi.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Congress leader Alka Lamba also shared this video with a similar claim.

Claim:

Opinion poll of ABP News shows the Congress party forming the government in Himachal Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is edited and from the 2017 state elections.

During the initial investigation, we found that that the logo of ABP News seen in the viral video is old. The channel updated their logo in December 2020. Since the viral opinion poll has the logo of ABP news, we did a simple keyword search and found the viral video in a video report of ABP News dated 31 October 2017. The title of the video report reads, "ABP News opinion poll: BJP set to sweep Himachal Pradesh, may get 39-45 seats." On observing the video carefully, we found that the viral video is not only 5 years old but also edited.

According to the report, the opinion poll had predicted 39-45 seats for the BJP and 22-28 seats for the Congress. At 4:43 seconds of timestamp, one can see the similar footage as seen in the viral video.





We then compared the still of the viral video with the original ABP report and found that the viral video is edited. By using some editing software tools, the visuals and audio was altered intentionally so that it can give the impression of Congress winning the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Below you can see the comparison.

On searching about the latest Himachal Pradesh poll results, we found an opinion poll published by ABP News dated 14 October. According to it, BJP is projected to win 31-39 seats, Congress 29-37, Aam Aadmi Party 0-1, and candidates of other parties 0-3 seats.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of the ABP News opinion poll is edited. The viral video is from 2017 when ABP released the opinion poll for the 2017 assembly elections. A part of this video is being edited using software tools so that it appears that Congress is winning the election. Hence, the viral claim is false.

