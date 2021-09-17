Old Photo Of Raid In Hookah Bar In Bhopal Shared With False Communal Claim

A group photo of young boys and girls with a few of them trying to cover their faces is being shared on social media claiming that the photo is of people detained during a raid conducted at a hookah bar in Madhya Pradesh. The claim says the arrested group constitutes 15 Muslim boys and 15 Hindu girls.

The photo is shared with a message in Hindi, "मध्यप्रदेश के जिस हुक्का बार पर कल छापा पड़ा था, उसमें 30 लोग पकड़ाए हैं, 15 लड़के और 15 लड़कियां सब लड़कियां खाते पीते घर की हैं, लेकिन देखने वाली बात ये है कि सभी लड़के मुसलमान हैं। और सभी लड़कियां हिन्दू हैं, एक भी मुस्लिम लड़की नहीं है। यदि किसी को इस बारे में कुछ सोचना हो तो थोड़ा संतुलित दिमाग लगाकर सोचे.. वरना जो चल रहा है, वो तो है ही।

[English translation: "30 people have been caught at a hookah bar in Madhya Pradesh, in a raided yesterday. Fifteen boys and 15 girls were caught, all of them belong to well to do houses, but the thing to notice is that all the boys are Muslims and all the girls are Hindus; there is not a single Muslim girl.]

The photo is shared with a similar communal narrative on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:



In a raid conducted in a hookah bar in Bhopal, 30 people were detained, of which 15 were Muslim boys, and the rest were 15 Hindu girls.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo is a year old, and the group constituted 26 boys and seven girls who were detained for violating lockdown norms during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, which led to a few media reports which covered the raid conducted by the Crime Branch.

Dainik Bhaskar, Asia Net News, Live Hindustan, and MP Breaking News reported the raid conducted on 23 July 2020.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the raid was conducted at midnight in a commercial complex of the son of a Congress leader Mukesh Nayak. The complex was near Shahpura police station in Bhopal, where a birthday party was being celebrated during the lockdown. The crime branch detained 26 boys and seven girls from the late-night party under lockdown violation to Arms Act, Tobacco Act and other sections.

According to Asia Net News, the party was organised by Naved Khan, who calls himself a model. He was taken into custody by MP Nagar and Piplani police station. The police seized 14 hookahs, foreign liquor, seven cakes, five four-wheelers and other items from the spot.

Asian News International (ANI) had also reported the Bhopal raid where 33 people were arrested for violating night curfew and shared photos of the same via Twitter on 25 July 2020.

Bhopal: Police conducted a raid at a lounge in Bhopal on 23rd July & arrested 33 people yesterday for violating night curfew. Additional SP Crime Branch-Bhopal said,"Case registered. The 2 main accused took lounge on rent & were conducting similar activities, from past 4 months." pic.twitter.com/nERuQWiemm — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

We also conducted a keyword search on the internet, leading to video reports by INH News and News24 MP & Chhatisgarh of the Bhopal raid on YouTube.

None of the pieces verified the communal narrative shared with the photo that the group constituted 15 Muslim Boys and 15 Hindu girls.



We also found that Vishvas News, a fact-checking website spoke to Naveen Kumar, a Bhopal Police spokesperson who denied the claims of any communal angle. He said, "A total of 33 people were detained in the related case, including seven girls and 26 boys. Six of the seven girls were Hindu, while one was Christian. At the same time, 19 of the 26 boys were Muslims, and seven were Hindus."

Conclusively, the photo is falsely shared with a communal narrative.

