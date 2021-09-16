Clip Of Temple Demolition In Karnataka Shared Targetting DMK Led Tamil Nadu Govt

A short clip of the demolition of a structure is shared on social media claiming that a temple has been demolished in Tamil Nadu, a state ruled by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The 8-second-long footage shows a bulldozer pushing the temple's spire, which falls and mixes with other debris.

While sharing the footage, the social media users are attacking the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu and calling it an anti-Hindu party.

The clip is shared with a caption that reads, "Another Hindu temple is destroyed in the Taliban ruled Tamil Nadu. As usual, no outrage. Keep sleeping & see the great fall".

Claim:

A temple has been demolished in DMK led state, Tamil Nadu.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared footage is of the Mahadevamma temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru, Karnataka, which was demolished following the Supreme Court's order to demolish illegal structures.

We performed a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the video, leading to a few media reports covering the temple's demolition.

Btv News, a Kannada news website, reported the temple's demolition on 10 September. The report mentions that the temple was demolished at night in Mysore, Karnataka, in the presence of police officials.

Btv News also posted a video reporting the same incident on their Facebook page. The shared clip can be seen from 2:34 to 2:42 time frame.

Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, shared the video via Twitter and wrote, "I condemn the demolition of an ancient Hindu temple by @BJP4Karnataka govt in Nanjanagudu, Mysuru. The demolition is done without the consultation of the people in the region & has hurt the religious sentiments".



Concerned officials have not followed due process. An alternate site should have been provided if the demolition was deemed necessary.@BJP4Karnataka govt is responsible for this act against Hindu sentiments. An alternate arrangements should be made immediately to restore.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/5PooC7TEzY — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 11, 2021

The News Minute reported the incident on 12 September and mentioned that the temple's demolition was carried on the order of the Supreme Court. The SC ordered to demolish various illegal constructions, including several religious structures. The Mysore administration said that the temple was 12-year-old and clarified that neither the structure was ancient nor came under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

However, the tearing down of the temple also led to protests by pro-Hindu organisations against the Mysore administration.

India Today published a video report on 13 September titled, "Demolition Of Nanjanagudu Temple In Karnataka's Mysuru, Political War Erupts Between Congress & BJP". The report carries bytes of Karnataka Congress President and a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker.

Tv9 Kannada also published a video report on YouTube titled "Nanjangud Temple Demolition Controversy" on 14 September. The report carries bytes of Dr Bagadi Gautham, District Commission of Mysore, Karnataka and the temple's demolition visuals.

To sum up, a clip of demolition of the Mahadevamma temple at Nanjangud, Mysore in Karnataka, a BJP led state, is shared with a false claim that a temple has was demolished in Tamil Nadu, a DMK led state.

