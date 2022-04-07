A news of 22-year-old Hindu youth named Chandru being killed by Muslims in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that Chandru was killed because he refused to speak Urdu. This news was picked by the right-wing website OpIndia. The headline of their report reads, "Karnataka: Pasha, Shahid and a juvenile stab Chandru to death for 'not speaking Urdu." They also tweeted the same.







Karnataka: Pasha, Shahid and a juvenile stab Chandru to death for 'not speaking Urdu'https://t.co/zuCbiZc1W3 — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) April 6, 2022





22-yr-old man stabbed to death by three youths for not speaking Urdu in Karnataka; video surfaces #news #dailyhunt https://t.co/88Zed3D2C8 — Dailyhunt (@DailyhuntApp) April 6, 2022

A local website Public TV covered this report mentioning the byte of Home Minister Aaruga Gnanendra who said that the youth was murdered for not speaking Urdu.



A Kannada news channel Kasthuri News 24 also run the news with the same claim that he was killed for not speaking Urdu and conversing in the Kannada language.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Hindu youth Chandru was killed by Muslims in Bengaluru for not speaking urdu.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. The youth was Christian and no communal angle is in it.

We searched for the media reports on the incident and found a report of the ETV Bharat dated 06 April 2022. The title of the report reads, "Bengaluru murder: Jnanendra blames Urdu, makes u-turn later." According to the report, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra first claimed that a boy was stabbed to death in JJ Nagar police, Bengaluru because he couldn't speak Urdu. However, he later clarified that he was wrong. He said that two vehicles collided and there was an argument. Chandru was stabbed in the thigh and he succumbed to the injury. It was not related to Urdu language.

We found a tweet of Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City in which he issued a clarification and refuted the viral claim. He wrote, JJ Nagar PS murder case. In the midnight of 05.04.2022, Simon Raj and Chandru [ 22 years, r/o Cottonpete, Christian by community] had gone to an eatery on Mysore Road. While returning back on their bike, they collided with another bike, being ridden by one Shahid. It led to a quarrel, which was joined by others. During the fight, Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and assailants fled from the spot. Chandru was shifted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed to injury. All the 3 accused persons are arrested." According to the tweet, Chandru was Christian and it was matter of road rage. The police arrested Shahid Pasha, 21, Shahid Goli, 22, and booked a juvenile for allegedly stabbing Chandru to death".

JJ Nagar PS murder case

In the midnight of 05.04.2022, Simon Raj and Chandru [ 22 years, r/o Cottonpete, Christian by community] had gone to an eatery on Mysore Road. While returning back on their bike, they collided with another bike, being ridden by one Shahid. 1/2 — Kamal Pant, IPS. ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ. (@CPBlr) April 5, 2022





It led to a quarrel, which was joined by others. During the fight, Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and assailants fled from the spot. Chandru was shifted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed to injury.

All the 3 accused persons are arrested. 2/2 — Kamal Pant, IPS. ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ. (@CPBlr) April 5, 2022

We also found a fact-check report done by Karnataka police in which they refuted the claim made in the video report of Kasthuri News 24.

KARNATAKA STATE POLICE FACTCHECK Image Credit:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral claim of a youth killed by Muslims in Bengaluru for not speaking Urdu is false. The incident took place over an argument when Chandru's bike collided with Shahid's bike. Both Simon Raj and Chandru belonged to the Christian community. No communal angle was involved in it. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: 25 Crore People Attended AAP Rally In Gujarat? Fake Screenshot Of The New York Times Is Viral