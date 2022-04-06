25 Crore People Attended AAP Rally In Gujarat? Fake Screenshot Of The New York Times Is Viral

A purported screenshot of the international media outlet The New York Times is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The newspaper headline reads, "Aam Aadmi Party sets world record of gathering highest number of people in a political rally." The sub-heading reads, "Nearly 25 crore people attended Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Gujarat after his landslide win in Punjab election." While sharing this newspaper clip, people on social media accused New York Times of publishing fake news. Some users also accused Arvind Kejriwal of paying crores to the New York Times for publishing this fake news.



A Twitter user while sharing this clip wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स, गुजरात की कुल जनसंख्या 6.5 करोड़। खबर है कि अरविंद केजरीवाल की रैली के लिए 25 करोड़ लोग इकट्ठा हुए हैं। कितना अजीब है, मूर्ख मीडिया। न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स को आम आदमी पार्टी से इतना प्यार क्यों है? कौन किसे फंडिंग कर रहा है ? खालिस्तानी जेहादी फंडिंग या पाकिस्तानी."

[English Translation: New York Times, The total population of Gujarat is 6.5 crore. It is reported that 25 crore people have gathered for Arvind Kejriwal's rally. How strange, stupid media. Why is the New York Times so much in love with the Aam Aadmi Party? Who is funding whom? Khalistani jihadi funding or Pakistani?]

न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स,

गुजरात की कुल जनसंख्या 6.5 करोड़। खबर है कि अरविंद केजरीवाल की रैली के लिए 25 करोड़ लोग इकट्ठा हुए हैं। कितना अजीब है, मूर्ख मीडिया।

न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स को आम आदमी पार्टी से इतना प्यार क्यों है? कौन किसे फंडिंग कर रहा है ? खालिस्तानी जेहादी फंडिंग या पाकिस्तानी? pic.twitter.com/ZZt7PQv5lq — Mishra AK (@MishraA54742438) April 3, 2022

Another user wrote, "ये अमेरिका का 'द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स' अखबार है। घोर वामपंथी समाचार पत्र है। दिन और रात भारत के खिलाफ जहर उगलता है। धुर्त केजरीवाल ने करोड़ो रूपये का विज्ञापन देकर इस अखबार मे खबर छपवाई। "गुजरात मे केजरीवाल की रैली मे 25 करोड़ लोग पहुंचे" ! अखबार ने इसे 'विश्व रिकॉर्ड'भी बता दिया."

[English Translation: This is America's The New York Times newspaper. It is a very left-wing newspaper. Day and night spews venom against India. The cunning Kejriwal published the news in this newspaper by giving advertisements of crores of rupees."25 crore people reached Kejriwal's rally in Gujarat"! The newspaper also called it a 'world record'.]

ये अमेरिका का 'द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स' अखबार है। घोर वामपंथी समाचार पत्र है। दिन और रात भारत के खिलाफ जहर उगलता है।

धुर्त केजरीवाल ने करोड़ो रूपये का विज्ञापन देकर इस अखबार मे खबर छपवाई।

"गुजरात मे केजरीवाल की रैली मे 25 करोड़ लोग पहुंचे" ! अखबार ने इसे 'विश्व रिकॉर्ड'भी बता दिया। pic.twitter.com/KZmllyFyCU — हम लोग We The People (@humlogindia) April 3, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

New York Times published a report claiming the Aam Aadmi Party made a world record of gathering the highest number of people in a political rally.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral newspaper clip is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search to find the truth of the viral image. It is to be noted that if 25 crore people had actually attended Arvind Kejriwal's rally, then it surely would have been covered by the Indian media as well. However, we did not find any credible media report which can verify the viral claim.

On searching more, we found a tweet of independent journalist Rana Ayyub dated 03 April 2022 regarding the viral newspaper clip. She wrote that the viral screenshot is fake because The New York Times or any other international media organization does not write 'crore' in their news reports as seen in the viral newspaper clip.

This photo shopped image is being circulated as a @nytimesworld story by the right wing in India. NYT or any other international publication will never use the term 'crore'. Basics ? @meslackman https://t.co/ZM3E0gyfC2 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 3, 2022

While replying to Rana Ayyub's tweet, New York Times also tweeted from their official handle and called the viral screenshot fake. The caption of their tweet reads, "The screenshot in that tweet is a mocked up image. The New York Times did not write or publish that story. Our coverage can be found at http://nytimes.com/spotlight/india."

The screenshot in that tweet is a mocked up image. The New York Times did not write or publish that story. Our coverage can be found at https://t.co/wnc1L2kU2m. — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) April 3, 2022

However, we found that the picture of the crowd seen in the viral screenshot is of the Aam Aadmi Party rally in Ahmedabad. The picture was tweeted by Bhagwant Mann himself. However, nowhere the tweet mentioned the record 25 crore people gathering in the rally.

अहमदाबाद में तिरंगा यात्रा में भारी संख्या में आई जनता के जोश और उत्साह से पता लगता है कि दिल्ली और पंजाब के बाद गुजरात की जनता भी ईमानदार राजनीति का परचम लहराने के लिए तैयार है।



भाजपा के 27 साल के भ्रष्ट राज से परेशान जनता AAP की काम की राजनीति को अपनाने के लिए तैयार है। pic.twitter.com/enmJanRNwT — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 2, 2022

It is evident from our investigation and by the tweet of the New York Times that the viral newspaper clip is morphed. The New York Times has not published any such news. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Viral With False Claim



