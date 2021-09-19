Hindu Mythological Painting Of A Russian Artist Shared As Artwork In Afghanistan

The Taliban recently formed its government in Afghanistan, which shall adhere to its strict Islamic policies. The country's Panjshir Valley had been in the news as it was the last holdout province that the Islamist militant group captured on 6 September.

In the light of this, a picture of a Hindu mythological painting showing god Krishna, and the Pandavas, is shared on social media, claiming it hangs in the Panjshir palace. The photo is shared claiming that the Taliban will destroy the Hindus and their prolonged legacy in ancient Afghanistan.





This painting exists (don't know for how many days more) in the Panjsheer Palace in the erstwhile Gandhara kingdom of Mahabharata time, the present day Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ASYjXzolgm — . (@oyevivekk) September 16, 2021





The picture is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

A painting of Hindu supreme beings, Krishna and the Pandavas, hangs in Afghanistan's Panjshir palace.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The painting was made by Russian artist Rasikananda Das and has no link to Panjshir Palace in Afghanistan.

We did a Google reverse image search of the shared photo, which led to a Russian art gallery website- Art SPb in St Petersberg. The website describes it as an oil painting on a canvas titled 'Krishna and the Pandavas' by Russian painter Rasikananda. He is an art school graduate and a member of the Creative Union of Artists of Russia and the International Federation of Artists (IFA).

We did a keyword search on the internet using the artist's name, leading to his Facebook profile. His full name is Rasikananda Das, and he works at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). While going through his Facebook timeline, we saw that he has posted a few of his paintings of Lord Krishna.

To further verify the claim shared with the picture of the painting, India Today AFWA contacted Rasikananda Das. He told them, "I painted it in 1999 through my own imagination. I have never been to Afghanistan. At that time, I used to work with an international publishing house named Bhaktivedanta Library Services, and the painting is presently at their European headquarters in Sweden".

We also searched for Panjshir Palace in Afghanistan, which preserves old Hindu mythological paintings as claimed in viral posts, but we could not find any. We also searched for media reports that covered any such event, but that too we could not find.

Therefore, we conclude that the shared photo of the painting does not belong to any Panjshir palace in Afghanistan and the religious narrative followed with the picture is also false.

