Rahul Gandhi Defames Mahatma Gandhi And Praises Mohan Bhagwat? Clip Viral Out Of Context!

A 28-second-long clip of a speech of Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi is viral on social media. In the 28-second-long clip, Rahul Gandhi draws a parallel between Mahatma Gandhi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and their stand on women. Gandhi is heard saying in Hindi, which translated to English reads, "You must have seen photos of Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi) where three-four women always accompany him. But have you seen Mohan Bhagwat's photo with any woman? Have you ever seen it? It cannot happen!".

This clip is viral on social media claiming that Rahul Gandhi defamed Mahatma Gandhi and praised Mohan Bhagwat. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, media outlets and journalists amplified the clip with a similar narrative.

Kapil Mishra, a BJP leader shared the clip and captioned in Hindi, 'महात्मा गांधी जी के आसपास रहने वाली मनुबेन, सरला देवी, आभा और सुशीला और अन्य महिलाओं की डायरी, इंटरव्यू तो पढ़ लेते तो शायद आज राहुल गांधी ये ना बोलते जो बोल गए गांधी तो शायद छिपाना नहीं चाहते पर कांग्रेस ने बहुत कुछ छिपाया हैं #DabbaJaan'

[English translation: Had he read the diaries and interviews of Manuben, Sarla Devi, Abha, Sushila and other women who lived around Mahatma Gandhi, perhaps Rahul Gandhi would not have spoken what he has spoken today. Gandhi may not want to hide, but Congress has hidden a lot.]

Asianet Newsable shared the clip.



WATCH: @INCIndia leader @RahulGandhi takes a dig at @RSSorg; says, "You'll always see 3-4 women in Gandhiji's photos, but have you seen a photo of @DrMohanBhagwat with any woman? Impossible!" pic.twitter.com/gsxPHQtBSi — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) September 15, 2021

Later, Shiv Aroor, the executive editor of India Today, also shared the clip from Asianet Newsable.

It is being widely shared on Facebook.





Claim:

INC leader Rahul Gandhi defamed Mahatma Gandhi and praised Mohan Bhagwat for their stand on women.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found that Rahul Gandhi's statement on Mahatma Gandhi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is clipped and is viral out of context.

Using different keyframes from the viral clip, we searched on the internet. We found an extended version of Rahul Gandhi's public address on the YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress. The video is titled, 'Shri Rahul Gandhi addresses Mahila Congress Foundation Day.' The viral part of the clip can be seen in the video from 17:50 to 18:15 time frame.

In the extended version of the clip, Rahul Gandhi continues to say, "Because Mohan Bhagwat's organisation (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) suppresses the women power, crushes them whereas our organisation (INC) gives a platform to women power. Narendra Modi and RSS did not make any woman the Prime Minister of India, but INC did".



The same video was uploaded on the Indian National Congress official Facebook channel as well.

Siddharth Sharma, a journalist at Asian News International (ANI), retweeted the viral video with an added comment to Shiv Aroor. He wrote, "I was present and Covering the Event, This is Completely out of Context What You are Presenting through this Edited Video Mr @ShivAroor".

I was present and Covering the Event, This is Completely out of Context What You are Presenting through this Edited Video Mr @ShivAroor https://t.co/qSufncyhUA — Siddharth sharma (@siddharthjourno) September 15, 2021

Later, Shiv Aroor shared the extended video of the viral clip via Twitter and captioned, "Had quote tweeted a clip from @AsianetNewsEN yesterday. Here's the full video comment which begins with that clip:"

Had quote tweeted a clip from @AsianetNewsEN yesterday. Here's the full video comment which begins with that clip: https://t.co/wmLtbJgb4m pic.twitter.com/ZHddsQ7DR6 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 16, 2021

In conclusion, a clip of INC leader Rahul Gandhi's public address from Mahila Congress Foundation Day is viral out of context, claiming he defamed Mahatma Gandhi and praised Mohan Bhagwat for their stand on women.

Earlier, Alt News debunked the claim. It can be read here.

