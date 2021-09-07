Minor Accused Of 'Love Jihad' Thrashed By Mob, Video Goes Viral With False Claim

The inflammatory term "love Jihad," which equates love to acts of lethal terrorism, has gained public notoriety. The word refers to a conspiracy theory that claims Muslim men are specifically courting non-Muslim women in order to convert them to Islam. It has gained more support since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the centre. They launched an intensive campaign to combat what they allege is a widespread practice that is ruining Hindu society. Many inter-religious couples are targetted by right-wing Hindutva groups and videos of same are circulated on internet.



Currently, a video is viral on social media. Some people are seen in the video hitting a boy while shouting "love jihad." Police officers can also be seen in the video. It is being claimed that a Muslim boy in Bhopal was allegedly abducting a Hindu girl.

Hindu Samaj Party while sharing this video wrote in Hindi, "#भोपाल में एक और #लवजिहादी हत्ते चढा..हिन्दू बालिका को बहला फुसला कर ले जाते समय आया पकड़ में.#जिहादी की #मानसिक_स्थिती_का_इलाज_करते शेर जय श्री राम." Its English translation reads, "Another love jihadi caught in Bhopal...he was caught while luring a Hindu girl. Lions doing jihadi's mental health treatment. Jai Shree Ram."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

A Muslim youth was caught in Bhopal, who was luring a Hindu girl for "love jihad".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage and found it in the 5 September 2021 report of Baliya Khabar.com. According to the report, a minor boy from Ballia in UP had run away from home with a 12-year-old girl. After knowing the location, the UP Police informed the Dewas Police. Based on the information, the Dewas police started their search and caught both the minors from a bus going to Gujarat. After the couple got off the bus, the mob thrashed the boy on the suspicion that he belonged to the Muslim community and was doing 'love jihad'. However, Dewas SP has confirmed that both the minors belong to the same community.

We also found the same footage in the report of The Quint Hindi dated September 4. The headline of this article read in English, "Mob system continues in MP: Mob Beats accused in front of police on suspicion of 'love jihad' in Dewas." According to the report, both the boy and the girl were Hindus and were residents of Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case of violence against 18 people in this case. The names of three people have been registered in the case, while the remaining 15 people are being identified.

We searched more about this incident on the internet. We found reports of The Tribune and The Indian Express in which the boy's age has been told as 16 years. According to these reports, both the minors are Hindu.

It is evident from different media reports that the video is viral with a false claim of 'love jihad'. Both the boy and the girl involved in this incident are minors and belong to the same community. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

