Minor Accused Of Love Jihad Thrashed By Mob, Video Goes Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Minor Accused Of 'Love Jihad' Thrashed By Mob, Video Goes Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Madhya Pradesh,  7 Sep 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral video, a Facebook user wrote, "Another love jihadi caught in Bhopal. He was caught while luring a Hindu girl". The boy being beaten up in the viral video is a Hindu boy.

The inflammatory term "love Jihad," which equates love to acts of lethal terrorism, has gained public notoriety. The word refers to a conspiracy theory that claims Muslim men are specifically courting non-Muslim women in order to convert them to Islam. It has gained more support since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the centre. They launched an intensive campaign to combat what they allege is a widespread practice that is ruining Hindu society. Many inter-religious couples are targetted by right-wing Hindutva groups and videos of same are circulated on internet.

Currently, a video is viral on social media. Some people are seen in the video hitting a boy while shouting "love jihad." Police officers can also be seen in the video. It is being claimed that a Muslim boy in Bhopal was allegedly abducting a Hindu girl.

Hindu Samaj Party while sharing this video wrote in Hindi, "#भोपाल में एक और #लवजिहादी हत्ते चढा..हिन्दू बालिका को बहला फुसला कर ले जाते समय आया पकड़ में.#जिहादी की #मानसिक_स्थिती_का_इलाज_करते शेर जय श्री राम." Its English translation reads, "Another love jihadi caught in Bhopal...he was caught while luring a Hindu girl. Lions doing jihadi's mental health treatment. Jai Shree Ram."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Claim:

A Muslim youth was caught in Bhopal, who was luring a Hindu girl for "love jihad".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage and found it in the 5 September 2021 report of Baliya Khabar.com. According to the report, a minor boy from Ballia in UP had run away from home with a 12-year-old girl. After knowing the location, the UP Police informed the Dewas Police. Based on the information, the Dewas police started their search and caught both the minors from a bus going to Gujarat. After the couple got off the bus, the mob thrashed the boy on the suspicion that he belonged to the Muslim community and was doing 'love jihad'. However, Dewas SP has confirmed that both the minors belong to the same community.

Image Credit: Baliya Khabar.com
Image Credit: Baliya Khabar.com

We also found the same footage in the report of The Quint Hindi dated September 4. The headline of this article read in English, "Mob system continues in MP: Mob Beats accused in front of police on suspicion of 'love jihad' in Dewas." According to the report, both the boy and the girl were Hindus and were residents of Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case of violence against 18 people in this case. The names of three people have been registered in the case, while the remaining 15 people are being identified.

Image Credit: Quint Hindi
Image Credit: Quint Hindi

We searched more about this incident on the internet. We found reports of The Tribune and The Indian Express in which the boy's age has been told as 16 years. According to these reports, both the minors are Hindu.

It is evident from different media reports that the video is viral with a false claim of 'love jihad'. Both the boy and the girl involved in this incident are minors and belong to the same community. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Shares Old Photo As Ongoing Kisan Mahapanchayat In UP's Muzzafarnagar

Jakir Hassan
,
Bharat Nayak
,
Jakir Hassan
love jihad 
hindu 
Muslims 
Minor Boy 
Madhya Pradesh 
UttarPradesh 

