Sudarshan News Shares Video Of Teacher Punishing His Student With False Communal Narrative

Sudarshan News, an Indian right-wing news channel, posted a video on Twitter with a communal narrative. The video shows a classroom where a boy is being brutally beaten by the teacher with a stick. The video shows the teacher repeatedly kicking him with his feet.

The video is viral with a communal narrative that a Hindu boy was thrashed and banished from the government school by his Christian teacher because he was wearing 'Rudraksha' (Hindu prayer beads). The video is viral, denouncing MK Stalin led Tamil Nadu government.

Sudarshan News posted the video on Twitter and captioned it in Hindi, "तमिलनाडु के सरकारी स्कूल में इस हिंदू छात्र को इसलिए पीटा जा रहा है क्योंकि वह रुद्राक्ष पहने हुए था..!! ईसाई शिक्षक ने छात्र की क्रूरता से पिटाई की तथा स्कूल से भी भगा दिया..!! @mkstalin यही है आपकी सरकार का सेक्यूलरिज्म ?".

[English translation: This Hindu student is being beaten up in a government school in Tamil Nadu because he was wearing Rudraksha..!! The Christian teacher brutally beat up the student and drove him out of the school too..!! @mkstalin, this is your government's secularism?"]

Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, "This Hindu student is being beaten up in a government school in Tamil Nadu because he was wearing "Rudraksha"..!! Christian teacher brutally beat up the student and also banished him from school..!!"

This Hindu student is being beaten up in a government school in Tamil Nadu because he was wearing "Rudraksha"..!!



Christian teacher brutally beat up the student and also banished him from school..!!@mkstalin @PTI_News @BJP4TamilNadu @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/ao0nabdQTb — Suresh Chavhanke "Sudarshan News" (@SureshChavhanke) October 17, 2021

Minakshi Shriyan, a senior journalist of Sudarshan News, posted the video on Twitter and captioned it in Hindi ,"तमिलनाडु के सरकारी स्कूल में रुद्राक्ष पहनने की छात्र को मिली सजा! ईसाई शिक्षक ने छात्र को पीटा, स्कूल से भी भगाया!".

[English translation: Student punished for wearing Rudraksha in Tamil Nadu government school! Christian teacher beat up student, also drove him away from the school!]

She later deleted her tweet. The archive of it can be viewed here.

The video is viral on Twitter as well as Facebook with the same communal narrative.

Claim:

A Hindu boy was thrashed and banished from a government school by his Christian teacher because he was wearing 'Rudraksha'.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is viral with a misleading claim and does not have a communal angle. The teacher was beating the student for skipping his classes.

We extracted different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to media reports that covered the incident.

According to an Indian Express report, the incident occurred on 13 October at the Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School near Chidambaram in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. The report mentions that the teacher punished the boy allegedly for skipping his classes.

According to the NDTV report, the physics teacher was identified as Mr Subramniam (56) and was arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The report quotes S. Sakthi Ganesan, the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police, saying, "It was a routine classroom activity over academics and the teacher had gone overboard as the student had not attended his classes".

We searched on the internet using specific keywords and found a detailed report by ANI. According to the report, the Cuddalore collector ordered a probe on the incident. The boy had sustained injuries and was admitted to Chidambaram government hospital.

To sum up, a video of a teacher brutally beating his student for missing class is viral with a misleading claim and a false communal narrative. The video does not have a communal angle. Media reports do not verify the claim that a Hindu boy was thrashed and banished from a government school by his Christian teacher because he was wearing 'rudraksha'.

