The judges of the Karnataka High Court who passed the judgement on hijab case received death threats. The state government has given them Y category security. Also, 2 people were arrested in this case. In the same backdrop, a video is being viral on social media in which a man in handcuffs, wearing a black hood covering his face and escorted by three policemen can be seen. It is being claimed that the viral video is of the same person who threatened to kill the judges.

A Twitter user shared the viral video with a Hindi caption which reads, "The man from TamilNadu who gave the death threat to the High Court judge who gave the Hijab verdict. He is currently at the custody of Karnataka Police! Blessings from Karnataka Police has led to this terrorist walking in PUSHPA STYLE."

The man from TamilNadu who gave the death threat to the High Court judge who gave the Hijab verdict. He is currently at the custody of Karnataka Police! Blessings from Karnataka Police has led to this terrorist walking in PUSHPA STYLE!! pic.twitter.com/90LuaGJS3c — Rakesh Singhal (@RakeshS54263211) March 27, 2022

Another user wrote, "The man from #TamilNadu who gave the death threat to the High Court judge who gave the #HijabVerdict. He is currently at the custody of #Karnataka Police."

The man from #TamilNadu who gave the death threat to the High Court judge who gave the #HijabVerdict. He is currently at the custody of #Karnataka Police! pic.twitter.com/0ZoIipl6X1 — ˥¡HOW ∀ᴚʇOH˥∀W🇮🇳 मोहिल मल्होत्रा🇮🇳 (@TRULYMM8) March 26, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The viral video is of the same person who threatened to kill the judges.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Amjad Lala, accused in several criminal cases.

In the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 15 March 2022, the accused was identified as Amjad Lala. The title of the report reads in English, "Success of Mandsaur Police:65 thousand prize crook Amjad Lala arrested, was accused in many cases like kidnapping, murder and ransom including shooting at TI". SP Anurag Sajania told media that the accused Amjad Lala (42), who has been absconding since 2016, has been arrested near Mandsaur Highway, Madhya Pradesh. Drugs worth one lakh have also been recovered from the accused's possession. According to the information received from the police, dozens of serious crimes like smuggling, ransom and kidnapping are registered against the accused in various police stations including Ratlam-Mandsaur.

According to the report of Nai Duniya, in the year 2020, Amjad attacked the police who went to arrest the accused Amjad Lala and also fired on Amit Soni of Sitamau police station in Bellary in November 2020.

It is to be noted that nowhere in the report mentioned the accused as the man who threatened to kill the judges. Also, the threat to the judges was given on 20th March while Amjad was arrested on 15th March. Hindustan Times and The News Minute published the image of accused Jamal Mohammed Usmani and Kovai Rahmatullah in their report. It is being said that they are members of the Islamic outfit Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamat (TNTJ).

It is evident that the viral video is of Amjad Lala who was involved in many serious crimes like smuggling, ransom and kidnapping. It has nothing to do with the Hijab controversy. Hence, the viral claim is false.

