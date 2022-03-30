All section
Caste discrimination
Viral Video Shows Man Arrested By Police For Threatening Judges Of Hijab Case? No, Video Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Viral Video Shows Man Arrested By Police For Threatening Judges Of Hijab Case? No, Video Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Karnataka,  30 March 2022 9:50 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is of Amjad Lala who was involved in many serious crimes like smuggling, ransom and kidnapping. It has nothing to do with the Hijab controversy.

The judges of the Karnataka High Court who passed the judgement on hijab case received death threats. The state government has given them Y category security. Also, 2 people were arrested in this case. In the same backdrop, a video is being viral on social media in which a man in handcuffs, wearing a black hood covering his face and escorted by three policemen can be seen. It is being claimed that the viral video is of the same person who threatened to kill the judges.

A Twitter user shared the viral video with a Hindi caption which reads, "The man from TamilNadu who gave the death threat to the High Court judge who gave the Hijab verdict. He is currently at the custody of Karnataka Police! Blessings from Karnataka Police has led to this terrorist walking in PUSHPA STYLE."

Another user wrote, "The man from #TamilNadu who gave the death threat to the High Court judge who gave the #HijabVerdict. He is currently at the custody of #Karnataka Police."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is of the same person who threatened to kill the judges.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Amjad Lala, accused in several criminal cases.

In the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 15 March 2022, the accused was identified as Amjad Lala. The title of the report reads in English, "Success of Mandsaur Police:65 thousand prize crook Amjad Lala arrested, was accused in many cases like kidnapping, murder and ransom including shooting at TI". SP Anurag Sajania told media that the accused Amjad Lala (42), who has been absconding since 2016, has been arrested near Mandsaur Highway, Madhya Pradesh. Drugs worth one lakh have also been recovered from the accused's possession. According to the information received from the police, dozens of serious crimes like smuggling, ransom and kidnapping are registered against the accused in various police stations including Ratlam-Mandsaur.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

According to the report of Nai Duniya, in the year 2020, Amjad attacked the police who went to arrest the accused Amjad Lala and also fired on Amit Soni of Sitamau police station in Bellary in November 2020.

Image Credit: Nai Duniya

It is to be noted that nowhere in the report mentioned the accused as the man who threatened to kill the judges. Also, the threat to the judges was given on 20th March while Amjad was arrested on 15th March. Hindustan Times and The News Minute published the image of accused Jamal Mohammed Usmani and Kovai Rahmatullah in their report. It is being said that they are members of the Islamic outfit Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamat (TNTJ).

It is evident that the viral video is of Amjad Lala who was involved in many serious crimes like smuggling, ransom and kidnapping. It has nothing to do with the Hijab controversy. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of JCB Crushing Stray Cow Viral With Fake Claim

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
