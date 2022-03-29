All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of JCB Crushing Stray Cow Viral With Fake Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of JCB Crushing Stray Cow Viral With Fake Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  29 March 2022 11:18 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

People shared this video claiming that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh where a cow was crushed to death with a bulldozer. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

A disturbing video showing a JCB machine killing a bull is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a bull can be seen brutally smashed by the front shovel of the JCB machine. In the background, the song bulldozer baba can be heard. While taking a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, it is being claimed that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh where a cow was crushed to death with a bulldozer.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "अगर इस विडिओ को देखकर शर्म आये तो कुछ कहो| @BJP4Delhi @TajinderBagga गौ माता पर चढ़ा बाबा का बुलडोजर !!बुलडोजर बाबा जिन्दाबाद."

[English Translation: If you are ashamed to see this video then say something @BJP4Delhi @TajinderBagga Baba's bulldozer mounted on cow mother !! bulldozer baba zindabad.]

Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter

Another user wrote, "शपथ ग्रहण लेते ही गौ माता पर चढ़ा बाबा का बुलडोजर योगी 2.0 का एक अनोखा नजरिया."

[English Translation: Baba's bulldozer mounted on Gau Mata as soon as he was sworn in, an unique view of Yogi 2.0.]


Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.


Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows a bulldozer killing a stray cow in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Maharashtra.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a 2 years old report of Dainik Bhaskar in which the still of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident took place in a village near Pune, Maharashtra. According to locals, the bull had gone mad after being bitten by a dog and was causing harm to the people. Several attempts were made to catch him and release him in the forest, but he was coming back again and again and injuring people. Eventually, the villagers decided to eliminate him. After killing him with JCB, he was buried in a field.


Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar
Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

This incident was covered by ABP Marathi and Zee Marathi as well. According to the report of Zee Marathi, the Police had registered a case against two youths named Rohit Atole and Bhausaheb Khartode in this matter under the Cruelty to Animals Act.

Image Credit: Zee Marathi
Image Credit: Zee Marathi

On searching more, we also found a tweet done by UP Police Fact Check in which they refuted the viral claim and mentioned that the viral video is not related to Uttar Pradesh but Pune, Maharashtra.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from Uttar Pradesh but Pune, Maharashtra and is more than two years old. It has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video From Jharkhand Viral Falsely Claiming That UP Police Assaulted A Girl

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
JCB 
Bulldozer 
Video 
Cow 
Pune 
Uttar Pradesh 
old video 

