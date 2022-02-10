Girl Student Injured In Stone Pelting By Muslim Mob Over Hijab Row? No, Viral Claim Is False

Amid the Hijab Controversy, a video went viral in which a group of Hindu students can be seen hackling a Muslim girl and chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'' slogan. The video is of PES University. After which, students wearing hijab and saffron shawls came face to face and raised slogans. Now a video is viral on social media with a claim that a girl student was injured in a stone-pelting by a muslim mob over hijab row. In the viral video, a young girl in a conscious state being helped by locals can be seen.

Sudarshan News shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "हिजाब के समर्थन में हुई पत्थरबाजी में घायल हुई छात्रा हिजाब के समर्थन के नाम पर कर्नाटक को कश्मीर बनाने की कोशिश, बरसाए पत्थर."

[English Translation: Student injured in stone-pelting in support of hijab. Trying to make Karnataka Kashmir in the name of supporting hijab, stones pelted.]

A Twitter user wrote, "Leftists are showing you a video of girl student in niqab & boys students in saffron scarves and they're shouting religious slogans to each other. They won't show you video of this girl student who injured in violence over hijab row. Stone pelting, clashes reported in Karnataka."



Leftists are showing you a video of girl student in niqab & boys students in saffron scarves and they're shouting religious slogans to each other.



They won't show you video of this girl student who injured in violence over hijab row.



Stone pelting, clashes reported in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/I2RMf6np28 — Naren Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@narendra52) February 10, 2022

Some people gave this video a communal angle claiming that the injured girl was Hindu. A Twitter user wrote, "Since everyone is busy covering how a 'M' girl was allegedly heckled today .. no one will bother to cover what happened to 'H' girl when peacefuls were Stone pelting."

Since everyone is busy covering how a 'M' girl was allegedly heckled today .. no one will bother to cover what happened to 'H' girl when peacefuls were Stone pelting 😡 pic.twitter.com/wuSxPMGrGZ — Vikas Chopra (@Pronamotweets) February 8, 2022





Hindu girl was actually heckled and was injured by stone pelting. pic.twitter.com/a8dp4ycuT8 — Dr . Ashish patil (@Drashish_patil) February 8, 2022

The video is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

Claim:



A girl student was injured in a stone-pelting incident by a muslim mob over hijab row.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. We spoke to the SP of Bagalkot who denied this claim of stone-pelting on the girl.

On initial search, we found a tweet of a Times Now correspondent, Deepak Bopanna, who shared the video and rubbished the viral claim. According to the journalist, the girl was unwell, exhausted & nearly fainted after which people present there helped her out of the govt college campus in Bagalkot's Rabkavi Banhatti while protests ensued outside.

Fact check : Viral video claiming this girl was injured following stone pelting over the #Hijab Row is false.



The girl was unwell, exhausted & nearly fainted after which she was helped out of the govt college campus in Bagalkot's Rabkavi banhatti while protests ensued outside. pic.twitter.com/EBG9KVgFJX — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 9, 2022

On searching more, we found a report of Times Of India dated 09 February 2022, which mentioned the incident of stone-pelting in different parts of the state. According to the reports, the girls wearing Hijab blocked the Jamkhandi-Kudachi road while some miscreants pelted stones in which a student got injured. Manjunath Nayak, a private school teacher, was also injured in this incident after which police have taken 5 people into custody.

In further investigation, The Logical Indian contacted Bagalkot SP, Lokesh Bharamappa. He explained, "The girl was in the classroom and she came empty stomach to attend the classes. She was leaving the campus because the college declared a holiday due to protests. While the students were escorted outside the campus, she collapsed on the ground. No stone hurt her. There are no injuries whatsoever. The girl is healthy and absolutely fine now. The viral claim is fake".

It is evident from our investigation that the student who was claimed to be injured in stone-pelting by the Muslim group actually fell sick because of exhaustion and dehydration. It is falsely shared with a communal narrative. Hence, the viral claim is false.

