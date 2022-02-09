Did Bihar's Rituraj Hack Google For 51 seconds? No, Viral Claim Is False

A post is viral on social media claiming that a student from Begusarai, Bihar, named Rituraj Chaudhary, hacked Google for 51 seconds, after which Google gave him a job offer with a package of 3.66 crores.

A Twitter user while sharing this post wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "बेगूसराय के इस लड़के ऋतुराज चौधरी ने परसों रात को 1:05:09 पर गुगल को हिला दिया। इसने 51 सेंकड तक गुगल को ही हैक कर दिया। हैक होते ही पूरी दुनियां में बेठे गुगल के अधिकारियों के हाथ पांव फूल गये।अमेरीका के आफिस में अफरा तफरी मच गई."

[English Translation: This boy from Bihar, Rituraj Choudhary, shook Google the day before yesterday at 1:05:09. He hacked Google itself for 51 seconds. As soon as the hack was done, Google officials sitting all over the world were blown away. There was chaos in America's office.]

Another user wrote, "बिहार बेगुसराय के मुंगेरगंज के ऋतुराज चौधरी ने परसों रात को 1:05:09 पर गुगल को गुगल को ही हैक कर दिया। हैक होते ही पूरी दुनियां में बेठे गुगल के अधिकारियों के हाथ पांव फूल गये। गुगल ने तुरंत ऋतुराज को जोइनिंग लेटर दे दिया, उसमें 3.66 करोड़ का पैकेज दिया."

[English Translation: Rituraj Choudhary of Mungerganj, Bihar Begusarai hacked Google at 1:05:09 the day before yesterday. After the hack was done, the Google officials sitting all over the world were blown away. Google immediately gave a joining letter to Rituraj, in which a package of 3.66 crores was given.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Rituraj Chaudhary, a student from Begusarai, Bihar, hacked Google for 51 seconds, after which Google gave him a job offer with a package of 3.66 crores.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Rituraj reported only one bug to the company.

We did an open keyword search during the initial investigation and found several media reports on him. According to the report of Times Of India dated February 03 2022, A local boy had claimed to have discovered a potential bug in Google, which the search engine thinks could have led hackers to attack its security and needed to fix successfully. In this report, it was mentioned that Rituraj is a student of IIIT Manipur. Nowhere it was mentioned in the report that Google was hacked for 51 seconds, nor anything about Google offering a job to Rituraj.

According to the report of NavBharat Times, Rituraj discovered a bug in the world's largest search engine Google and informed Google through the mail, after which Google acknowledged the threat and awarded him a place in its researchers' lists.

We then looked for information about Rituraj on Google's official Bug Hunters community. Here, it was mentioned that Rituraj Chaudhary has been a member of the Bug Hunters community since January 2022 and submitted his first report on January 25. He was awarded 'Tiger Award' on the same day of report submission.

We also found Rituraj's Linkedin profile through the Google Bug Hunters community. Rituraj describes himself as a Cyber ​​Security Enthusiast, Bug Hunter and Coder in his LinkedIn profile. He is a second-year computer science student at IIIT Manipur. We also found a post of him in which he denied the claim of hacking Google for 51 seconds and getting a job offer from them.



It is evident from our investigation that the claim of Rituraj Choudhary hacking Google and receiving package or job offers from Google is fake. He discovered a bug and informed Google through the mail, after which Google acknowledged the threat and awarded him a place in its researchers' lists.

