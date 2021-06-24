Fact Check: Photos Viral As India's First Health Minister, Amrit Kaur, Are Of Different People

Two images of different women are viral on Facebook, claiming to be of the late Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, the first health minister of India.

The image is on Facebook since October 2020 and has been viral since then.

Another post was made by a page named Social Justice, on Jun 7 of a different woman claiming her to be Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, with caption, "देश का सबसे अच्छा माना जाने वाला अस्पताल एम्स देश की पहली स्वास्थ्य मंत्री की देन है। आज के समय वालों से तुलना करना अपना सिर धुनना है।"

(Translation: India's largest hospital AIIMS is a gift of Amrit Kaur, the first health minister of India. She is In no comparison with the current ministers.)

Both the images have been circulated on Facebook via many users.

Claim:

Two pictures on Facebook claim to be of India's first health minister, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur.

Fact Check:

Doing a reverse photo check, we found that Avantika Mehta, writer, and creator of The Ladies Compartment, tweeted on June 28 claiming that the first image includes her photograph. "This picture is from a photoshoot I did for a friend's website five years ago, and whoever put it out there did not fact check," added Mehta in her tweet.

FOR THE LAST TIME I DONT LOOK LIKE AMRIT KAUR, she didn't look like me. This picture is from a photoshoot I did for a friends website five years ago, and whoever put it out there did not fact check. pic.twitter.com/qQ3SLAXR7a — Avantika Mehta (@bitingfriends) June 18, 2021

The photoshoot was done for Republic Day homage in 2016, a tribute to all women who were a part of the Independence movement where Mehta gave herself the look of late Amrit Kaur.

While doing the reverse check, we also found a collage of two pictures showing the dissimilarities between real Amrit Kaur, the first Health Minister of India and photo of Avantika Mehta posing as Amrit Kaur for the photoshoot.

For the second image, while doing a reverse search, we found Alt News has already fact-checked the claim where they contacted Siddhant Das, great grand nephew of Amrit Kaur who informed alt news that the second picture is of Rani Amrit Kaur Sahib of Mandi who was the daughter of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur was the daughter of Raja Harman Singh, younger son of Raja Sir Randhir Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Kapurthala.





Conclusion:

Both the pictures were misidentified as Rajkumari Amrit Kaur when the pictures are of two different people.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.