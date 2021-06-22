Fact Check

Fact Check: Majority Of Candidates Selected For West Bengal Sub-Inspector Post Aren't Muslims

Recently, the West Bengal SI Police exam final result was declared. A list of selected candidates is viral claiming that how West Bengal govt is preferring Muslims. The Logical Indian Fact Check team found the claim to be false.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   22 Jun 2021 2:42 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-22T20:43:02+05:30
Writer : Sreya Mullick | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Sreya Mullick
Fact Check: Majority Of Candidates Selected For West Bengal Sub-Inspector Post Arent Muslims

Pic Credits: Twitter

A tweet made by Subuhi Khan, who describes herself as a lawyer, activist, spiritual seeker, and Sanatani Muslim, went viral on Jun 19. She tweeted a list of selected candidates for the Sub-Inspector post announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board(WBRPB) on Jun 18, 2021, with a caption, "Merit list of 50 candidates selected for the post of sub-inspector by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board." The list shows mostly Muslim names.

The tweet has approximately 4.5k likes and 2.5k shares. The Madhya Pradesh State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM), Vaibhav Pawar has also shared the same tweet with caption,"बंगाल में हुई पुलिस भर्ती की इस मेरिट लिस्ट से पता चलता है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में हिन्दू क्यों पलायन कर रहे है। ममता बानो #KhelaHobe से लेकर पाकिस्तान बनोबे तक का सफर तय कर रही हैं।"

(Translation: this merit list of police recruitment in Bengal shows why Hindus are migrating to West Bengal. Mamta Bano is journeying from #KhelaHobe to making Pakistan.)

The post has been widely shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has mostly selected Muslim candidates for the Sub-Inspector post of 2019 exams.

Fact Check:

While using Google search, The Logical Indian came to know that the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board(WBPRB) has announced the final result of the 2019 Recruitment to the Sub-Inspector(Armed Branch and Unarmed Branch) Exam on June 18, 2021. And the list which went viral is the names of 50 candidates selected in the OBC-A category.


The website of WBPRB has two lists for each vacancy, namely: SC reservations 1 and 2, ST reservations 1 and 2, OBC-A reservations 1 and 2, OBC-B reservations 1 and 2, and UR(Unreserved) category 1 and 2.

As explained by the former West Bengal Commission for Other Backward Classes Chairperson Ashim Banerjee, that OBC has two categories. OBC-B are those who are socially and economically better, and the rest are OBC-A category. "Category A is called 'More Backward' and enjoys 10 per cent reservation, while Category B is called 'Backward' and enjoys 7 per cent reservation — thus increasing the total OBC reservation in the state to 17 per cent," added Banerjee.

The list containing 50 Muslim names that went viral is of the OBC-A category. According to former Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, religion should not be considered as a part of SC/ST status. This is why "the social exclusion of Christians and Muslims from the SC and ST backgrounds a pertinent issue that requires the Supreme Court's consideration," observations were made after the National Council of Dalit Christians(NCDC).

Muslims were always considered under the OBC category. The West Bengal Government recognizes 170 OBC communities, among which 112 communities are Muslims. The BJP party has also attacked the WB Government, claiming that Muslims disproportionately gained from OBC reservations.

Conclusion:

A false claim has been circulated by sharing the OBC-A list to claim that mostly Muslim candidates were selected by WBPRB for the Sub-Inspector post. In contrast, the other nine lists show a majority of Hindu candidates who got selected.

Alt News has earlier fact-checked the claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did PM Modi Spend Rs 100 Cr On Food In Seven Yrs? Unsubstantiated Claim Goes Viral

Claim Review :  WBPRB selects only Muslim Candidates for the sub-inspector post
Claimed By :  BJP leaders
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sreya Mullick

Sreya Mullick

Remote Intern

Sreya is a Journalism postgraduate who loves writing and editing report and deliver them to the readers.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Sreya Mullick

Sreya Mullick

Remote Intern

Sreya is a Journalism postgraduate who loves writing and editing report and deliver them to the readers.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian