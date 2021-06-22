Fact Check: Majority Of Candidates Selected For West Bengal Sub-Inspector Post Aren't Muslims

A tweet made by Subuhi Khan, who describes herself as a lawyer, activist, spiritual seeker, and Sanatani Muslim, went viral on Jun 19. She tweeted a list of selected candidates for the Sub-Inspector post announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board(WBRPB) on Jun 18, 2021, with a caption, "Merit list of 50 candidates selected for the post of sub-inspector by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board." The list shows mostly Muslim names.

Merit list of 50 candidates selected for the post of sub-inspector by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. pic.twitter.com/Z73CiJM44Q — Subuhi Khan (@SubuhiKhan01) June 18, 2021

The tweet has approximately 4.5k likes and 2.5k shares. The Madhya Pradesh State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM), Vaibhav Pawar has also shared the same tweet with caption,"बंगाल में हुई पुलिस भर्ती की इस मेरिट लिस्ट से पता चलता है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में हिन्दू क्यों पलायन कर रहे है। ममता बानो #KhelaHobe से लेकर पाकिस्तान बनोबे तक का सफर तय कर रही हैं।"



(Translation: this merit list of police recruitment in Bengal shows why Hindus are migrating to West Bengal. Mamta Bano is journeying from #KhelaHobe to making Pakistan.)

बंगाल में हुई पुलिस भर्ती की इस मेरिट लिस्ट से पता चलता है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में हिन्दू क्यों पलायन कर रहे है। ममता बानो #KhelaHobe से लेकर पाकिस्तान बनोबे तक का सफर तय कर रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/Jav1Yy2q9P — Vaibhav Pawar (@vaibhavpawarmp) June 19, 2021

The post has been widely shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has mostly selected Muslim candidates for the Sub-Inspector post of 2019 exams.

Fact Check:

While using Google search, The Logical Indian came to know that the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board(WBPRB) has announced the final result of the 2019 Recruitment to the Sub-Inspector(Armed Branch and Unarmed Branch) Exam on June 18, 2021. And the list which went viral is the names of 50 candidates selected in the OBC-A category.





The website of WBPRB has two lists for each vacancy, namely: SC reservations 1 and 2, ST reservations 1 and 2, OBC-A reservations 1 and 2, OBC-B reservations 1 and 2, and UR(Unreserved) category 1 and 2.



As explained by the former West Bengal Commission for Other Backward Classes Chairperson Ashim Banerjee, that OBC has two categories. OBC-B are those who are socially and economically better, and the rest are OBC-A category. "Category A is called 'More Backward' and enjoys 10 per cent reservation, while Category B is called 'Backward' and enjoys 7 per cent reservation — thus increasing the total OBC reservation in the state to 17 per cent," added Banerjee.

The list containing 50 Muslim names that went viral is of the OBC-A category. According to former Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, religion should not be considered as a part of SC/ST status. This is why "the social exclusion of Christians and Muslims from the SC and ST backgrounds a pertinent issue that requires the Supreme Court's consideration," observations were made after the National Council of Dalit Christians(NCDC).

Muslims were always considered under the OBC category. The West Bengal Government recognizes 170 OBC communities, among which 112 communities are Muslims. The BJP party has also attacked the WB Government, claiming that Muslims disproportionately gained from OBC reservations.

जब हम वोटबैंक और तुष्टीकरण की बात करते हैं तो सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण है ओबीसी का आरक्षण और इसमें माइनॉरिटीज को भी जोड़ा गया।



अब हमारी सरकार आएगी, आयोग बैठाएंगे, और मंडल कमीशन में जो जातियां लिखी हैं, उनको सम्मान देकर वंचित लोगों को भी मुख्यधारा में जोड़ने का हम प्रयास करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/cWWoyIu1N8 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 16, 2021

Conclusion:

A false claim has been circulated by sharing the OBC-A list to claim that mostly Muslim candidates were selected by WBPRB for the Sub-Inspector post. In contrast, the other nine lists show a majority of Hindu candidates who got selected.

Alt News has earlier fact-checked the claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.