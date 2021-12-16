Hindu Girl Attacked By Muslim Boy In West Bengal? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin!

A 19 seconds long video of a girl crying over a phone call is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a girl's face can be seen covered with blood along with a deep cut around her neck and hand. She can be heard saying in Bengali that she was attacked with a blade. While sharing this video on social media, people claimed that a Muslim boy in West Bengal attacked a Hindu girl after she rejected his proposal.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "Fayaz Ahmed attacked a Hindu girl with a sharp blade in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. Fayaz attacked this girl in front of Alipurdor College. .@abpanandatv #लव_जिहाद."

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]





Right-leaning page KreatleyMedia, known for peddling fake news, tweeted a collage containing images of the victim and the attacker. Giving it an angle of love jihad, they wrote a caption, "After being rejected in 'love', Md. Fayez Ahmad attacked Hindu girl with sharp blade in West Bengal."

After being rejected in 'love', Md. Fayez Ahmad attacked Hindu girl with sharp blade in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/5VeDFxtvYb — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) November 30, 2021









It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar communal captions.

Claim:

Muslim boy attacked a Hindu girl with a blade after she rejected her proposal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false. There is no communal angle in the incident as both the victim and the accused belong to the same community.



We conducted a keyword search on the internet using relevant keywords in the Bengali language and found a news report by Zee News published on 29 November. According to the report, the incident occurred in Falakata of Alipurduar district in West Bengal. A student identified as Fazauddin Hussain made a love proposal to a fellow student who refused to accept it, then the boy attacked the girl with a sharp object.

Taking a hint from there, we searched on the internet using relevant keywords in the English language and found a news report by Siliguri Times published on 29 November. According to the report, the boy attacked the girl with a blade while she was entering her college. Following the incident, the boy ran away while the girl was hospitalised in Falakata Super Speciality Hospital.

We found that the Telegraph has also covered the incident and published the report on 30 November. According to the report, the accused is a resident of Ghokshadanga of Cooch Behar district in WB and was nabbed in the same evening. Bholanath Pandey, SP, Alipurduar stated in the report, "He confessed his proposal was rejected by the girl, prompting his act."

The Quint contacted Falakata police, and they said the girl who was attacked in this incident belonged to the same community as her attacker. There was no communal angle in this incident."

To sum up, a video of an incident that happened in Falakata of Alipurduar district in West Bengal is viral with a false communal spin. There is no communal angle in the incident as both, victim and the accused belong to the same community.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

