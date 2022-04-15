Video Of Girl Arrested By UP Police For Carrying Pistol Viral With False Communal Claim

In Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested a young girl for carrying a country-made pistol. A lady constable can be seen searching a young woman in a viral video, where a pistol is recovered from her. Many media outlets like Zee News, NDTV, Editor Ji, etc., described the girl as a teacher in their report. Social media users are claiming that the girl in the viral video belongs to the Muslim community.

A Twitter user shared this video a wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "UP : मैनपुरी में जींस में तमंचा लगाकर घूम रही एक मुस्लिम शिक्षिका को पुलिस ने दबोचा है."

[English Translation: UP: In Mainpuri, a Muslim teacher who was roaming with a pistol in her jeans was caught by the police.]

Another user wrote, "तमंचा और शिक्षिका पढ़ के हमें पहले लगा @Garima1907 जी हैं, फिर पता चला सलमा बेग हैं."

[English Translation: After reading about the gun and the teacher, we first thought she was @Garima1907 Ji, then came to know that she is Salma Baig.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The girl arrested with a country-made Pistol belongs to the Muslim community.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The girl's name is Karishma Yadav, and she belongs to the Hindu community.

We did an open keyword search during the initial investigation and found similar footage in several media reports. According to the report of NDTV dated 13 April 2022, the viral incident took place in the Mainpuri area of Uttar Pradesh. The girl is identified as Karishma Yadav, daughter of Puran Singh Yadav. Police recovered a 315 bore country-made pistol from her.

According to the report of Zee News, Karishma is a resident of Firozabad. She came to Mainpuri for some work when someone tip-off the police about a woman on the move with a weapon. Responding to the tip, police traced Karishma and recovered a 315 bore country-made pistol from her. Later, the police registered a case against the accused and sent her to jail.

We found a tweet from Mainpuri Police regarding this incident in further investigation. While responding to a tweet, they wrote, "After the investigation, in this case, it was found that the woman caught with the gun is not a teacher. From where the pistol was brought, for what purpose, in this regard, the investigation is being done by registering a case in the police station Kotwali."

उक्त प्रकरण में जांच उपरांत ज्ञात हुआ कि तमंचा के साथ पकड़ी गई महिला शिक्षिका नही है। तमंचा कहां से लेकर आयी थी ,किस प्रयोजन के लिए लायी थी इस संबंध में थाना कोतवाली में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर जांच की जा रही है। — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) April 13, 2022

The Logical Indian contacted Kotwali station-in-charge Anil Singh. He told us that the girl seen in the viral video is neither a Muslim nor a teacher. Her name is Karishma Yadav, and she belongs to the Hindu community. Based on the information received by the police, the girl was searched, and a pistol was recovered from her. The girl has been arrested and sent to jail under the Arms Act.

Our investigation shows that the girl in the viral video is not Muslim, as the viral posts claim. The girl was identified as Karishma Yadav, and she belongs to the Hindu community. Also, she is a student and not a teacher, as several media claims. She has been arrested and sent to jail under the Arms Act, and hence, the viral claim is false.

