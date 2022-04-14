Was Dargah In Chhattisgarh Targetted By Hindu Mob? No, Video Viral With Misleading Claim!

A video showing a group of men marching towards a dargah while holding saffron flags has gone viral across social media. The video has gone viral in the context of the recent violence in Karauli and the JNU campus.

Claim:

In the context of this, a lot of misinformation is being circulated.

The viral video shows men wearing saffron clothes walking toward a mosque. Meanwhile, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and music are being played on a loudspeaker.



The social media users claimed that there were hundreds of extremist Hindu men who targeted a Muslim dargah. The posts claimed that the dargah is located in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

A Twitter user wrote a caption: "This week hundreds of #Hindutva revelers targeted a #Muslim dargah in their usual rowdyish style, chanting #JaiSriRam and playing loud music, in praise of Lord Ram. The dargah is not located in a BJP-ruled state. It is at #LuthraSharif, Bilaspur, in #Congress-ruled #Chhatisgarh."

This week hundreds of #Hindutva revelers targeted a #Muslim dargah in their usual rowdyish style, chanting #JaiSriRam and playing loud music, in praise of Lord Ram.



The dargah is not located in a BJP-ruled state. It is at #LuthraSharif, Bilaspur, in #Congress-ruled #Chhatisgarh! pic.twitter.com/x9o7U2r2uh — Shaikh Azizur Rahman (@AzizurTweets) April 5, 2022

Another user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "मुस्लिमों और मस्जिदों पर हमले बढ़ गये है,यह वीडियो कांग्रेस शासित राज्य छत्तीसगढ़ का बताया जा रहा है जहां हिन्दू संगठनो के कार्यकर्ता रैली के दौरान मस्जिद में घुसे और जय श्री राम के नारे लगाये व उत्पात मचाया। रमज़ान का ना सही कम से कम नवरात्रि का तो लिहाज कर लेते उपद्रवियों."

मुस्लिमों और मस्जिदों पर हमले बढ़ गये है,यह वीडियो कांग्रेस शासित राज्य छत्तीसगढ़ का बताया जा रहा है जहां हिन्दू संगठनो के कार्यकर्ता रैली के दौरान मस्जिद में घुसे और जय श्री राम के नारे लगाये व उत्पात मचाया।



रमज़ान का ना सही कम से कम नवरात्रि का तो लिहाज कर लेते उपद्रवियों। pic.twitter.com/GObrykGKSK — Neha Bharti (@IAmNehaBharti) April 5, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar claims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

We conducted a keyword search with relevant keywords such as "लूथरा शरीफ दरगाह". We came across this article by Bhaskar.com, which talked about a rally that was held on Apr 2, 2022, in Bilaspur. The rally was held on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

The report talks about how festivities due to the Hindu New Year had led to celebrations across the city, and saffron flags were being waved across the city. The report also mentions a troupe, including a DJ and a Bhajan-kirtan group.

We conducted a keyword search on Twitter following this. We came across this tweet by The Quint journalist, Vishnukant Tiwari.

He states that the viral video is being circulated in a misleading context. The people walked up to the Dargah and then turned backwards along with the DJ and went away without any argument.

He also said that the police station in-charge of Sipat, Rajkumar Souri, had agreed to this order of events.



We also came across this report by Dainik Bhaskar. The newspaper correspondent contacted Riyaz Ashrafi, former spokesperson of the Luthra Sharif Dargah Committee. The report details how Samrat Vikram Aditya Samiti took out a procession on the occasion of Hindu New Year.

This rally reached the Dargah from Gram Panchayat Kauli via village Khamaria. At the Dargah, the procession was welcomed by the Panchayat representative. The report claimed that this video is from the same event.

Conclusion:



Social media users claimed that there were hundreds of extremist Hindu men who targeted a Muslim dargah. The video is of a yatra in front of Luthra Sharif Dargah in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. During this procession, Hindus did not target the Dargah. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

