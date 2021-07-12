Video Of Gandhinagar Railway Station Shared As Ayodhya Railway Station

A video of a railway station is going viral on social media where one can see inside of a railway station, platforms and surrounding area. While sharing the video, users are claiming that this is the newly completed Ayodhya railway station. Sharing the video, a Facebook user wrote, 'Ayodhya station is ready. "Jai Shri Ram". The post below has got 2,100 views and 294 likes till the time of writing this article.

*अयोध्या स्टेशन बन कर तैयार हो गया है।। *

🌺जय श्री राम 🌺 pic.twitter.com/shSfSyrPon — #अक्षय Dn 3 🚩 Kattar Hindu (@dani_akshay__45) July 9, 2021









This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

The viral video is of Ayodhya railway station.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

To begin our investigation, we started watching the video closely and found that the logo of Gujarat Tourism is visible in it at 00:33 seconds. Along with this, we also saw that there is a comment from a Twitter user on the video that this video is from Gandhinagar Railway Station.

We again watched the video carefully. A triangular-shaped tall building was seen in the video at a frame of 52 seconds. We found this building similar to the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat. We searched Mahatma Mandir on Google, and we found exactly the same building which can be seen in one frame of the viral video.

Image Credit: Facebook

When we did a reverse image search, we found the same video on a Facebook page named 'Ahmedabad - Himatnagar - Udaipur Broad Gauge Conversion', in which Gandhinagar railway station can be seen. Also, the video had a caption, "Gandhinagar Railway Station".

We also searched this video on YouTube. We came across many such videos, where the exact scene of the viral video and the Gandhi temple can be seen close by.





We also tried to get information related to Ayodhya railway station. According to the information available on the website of PIB, the Ayodhya railway station will be ready in the middle of 2021-22.

It is evident that a video of the Gandhinagar railway station is viral as a 'renovated' Ayodhya railway station. Hence, the viral claim is false.

