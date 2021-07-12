Fact Check

Video Of Gandhinagar Railway Station Shared As Ayodhya Railway Station

A video of a railway station is viral on social media with the claim that renovated Ayodhya railway station is ready for functioning.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   12 July 2021 1:00 PM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Video Of Gandhinagar Railway Station Shared As Ayodhya Railway Station

Image Credit: Facebook

A video of a railway station is going viral on social media where one can see inside of a railway station, platforms and surrounding area. While sharing the video, users are claiming that this is the newly completed Ayodhya railway station. Sharing the video, a Facebook user wrote, 'Ayodhya station is ready. "Jai Shri Ram". The post below has got 2,100 views and 294 likes till the time of writing this article.



This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is of Ayodhya railway station.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

To begin our investigation, we started watching the video closely and found that the logo of Gujarat Tourism is visible in it at 00:33 seconds. Along with this, we also saw that there is a comment from a Twitter user on the video that this video is from Gandhinagar Railway Station.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

We again watched the video carefully. A triangular-shaped tall building was seen in the video at a frame of 52 seconds. We found this building similar to the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat. We searched Mahatma Mandir on Google, and we found exactly the same building which can be seen in one frame of the viral video.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

When we did a reverse image search, we found the same video on a Facebook page named 'Ahmedabad - Himatnagar - Udaipur Broad Gauge Conversion', in which Gandhinagar railway station can be seen. Also, the video had a caption, "Gandhinagar Railway Station".

We also searched this video on YouTube. We came across many such videos, where the exact scene of the viral video and the Gandhi temple can be seen close by.


We also tried to get information related to Ayodhya railway station. According to the information available on the website of PIB, the Ayodhya railway station will be ready in the middle of 2021-22.

Image Credit: PIB
Image Credit: PIB

It is evident that a video of the Gandhinagar railway station is viral as a 'renovated' Ayodhya railway station. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Picture Of Female Basketball Players Of El Salvador Shared As Indian Players

Claim Review :  Video of Gandhinagar railway station shared as Ayodhya station
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian