Old Picture Of Female Basketball Players Of El Salvador Shared As Indian Players

A picture of female basketball players is going viral on social media. In the picture, girls wearing red and blue jerseys are seen standing in a line, and the girls wearing red jerseys are taller than girls wearing blue jerseys. On the red jerseys, USA is written, while on the blue jersey, some part has been blurred. While sharing the picture, it is being claimed that these girls are under-16 level players of America and India, and it is being hinted that Indian players are shorter.

This viral post is being widely shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

The viral post got 1.7k likes and 359 shares.





USA under 16 years old vs India under 16 years old pic.twitter.com/wuyTAcLvcD — عماد (@Imaad_ch17) July 8, 2021





Claim:

The viral picture is of basketball players of the under 16 team of USA and India.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

To know the truth of a viral claim, we searched the image through Google reverse image tool. We found this picture on a website named imgur.com. The image was posted on June 19, 2019. This photo was reported to be of the USA basketball team vs the El Salvador team.









In this picture, we saw El Salvador written on the blue and white t-shirt, while in the viral picture, it was hidden.

We also found this image in an article of 'Sports Ration' dated June 19, 2019. In the picture included in the article, El-Salvador is written on the blue jersey. El Salvador is a country in Central America. The report says that there was a basketball match between America and El-Salvador and America won by a score of 114-19. The picture included in the article shows El-Salvador written on the blue jersey. While this part has been blurred in the viral picture.

Image Credit: Sports Ration

Sports website - AS USA - also tweeted this picture on 18 June 2019.

Tranquilas, ellas también tienen 16 años como ustedes...



🇺🇸 USA 1⃣1⃣4⃣ - 1⃣9⃣ El Salvador 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/G9zj81kw42 — AS USA (@US_diarioas) June 18, 2019

Thus, in the viral picture, those who are being told as players of India are basketball players of El Salvador. Hence the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photos Of Maulana Accused In The IMA Scam Viral With False Claim