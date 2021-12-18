All section
Caste discrimination
Muslims Offer Namaz On Indian Highway? No, Photo Is From Bangladesh!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Muslims Offer Namaz On Indian Highway? No, Photo Is From Bangladesh!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  18 Dec 2021 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A 2020 photo from Bangladesh showing a large gathering during a prayer offering at Biswa Ijtema is shared with a false claim.

For the last few months, the members of right-wing groups have been protesting against the people offering the Friday Namaz in public spaces in Gurugram, Haryana. In the same backdrop, a photo of a large gathering offering Namaz on a road and top of vehicles parked there is shared on social media claiming it to be of India.

Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani-born Canadian journalist, shared the photo on Twitter and captioned it, "Blocking traffic on a highway in India to perform Friday prayers. This doesn't seem to me as a prayer; it's a demonstration of numbers to intimidate others. Any attempt to ask them to move to designated prayer spaces will be labelled 'discrimination'."

I Support Arnab Goswami, a Facebook page, shared the photo and captioned it, "Blocking traffic on a highway in India to perform Friday prayers. This doesn't seem to me as a prayer; it's a demonstration of numbers to intimidate others. Any attempt to ask them to move to designated prayer spaces will be labelled 'discrimination'."

The photo is shared on Twitter and Facebook with the same narrative.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A photo shows a large gathering offering Namaz on an Indian highway.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The photo is old, shot in 2020 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during a prayer offering at Biswa Ijtema.

We conducted a reverse image search of the photo on the internet, leading us to the website of Alamy, a stock photography agency. The website carried the original version of the picture, an aerial shot. The photo was taken on 10 January 2020 by Sheikh Mohammad Mahadi Hassan. It was described as "Muslims are performing Jumma prayers at The Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the world's Muslims after Hajj".

Image Credit: Alamy

We also found a similar-looking photo on the website of Fine Art America, an art marketplace and print-on-demand technology company. The website carried the picture, which showed the Namaz offerers differently postured from the shared one. The photo was uploaded on 9 May 2021 by Azim Khan Ronnie and titled "Standstill for prayers". It was described as "Thousands of Muslims kneel in the middle of a busy road junction to pray, causing a town's traffic to come to a standstill today. The Bishwa Ijtema takes place every year and sees millions come to pray along the River Turag in Tongi, Bangladesh. In the photos, every inch of the tarmac is filled with devoted worshippers bringing a buses and lorries to a grinding halt. It is the second-largest Muslim congregation in the world after the Holy Hajj in Mecca, the holiest city for Muslim".

Image Credit: Fine Art America

A gate covered in a green banner can be noticed in the photo. The text on the banner is written in the Bangla language, "বিশ্ব ইজতেমা-২০২০খ্রিঃ সফল হোক" which translated into English read, "May the World Ijtema-2020 AD be successful". Another banner beside the gate in the Bangla language, "ওয়াচ টাওয়ার বিশ্ব ইজতেমা সফল হউক ২০২০ গাজীপুর মেট্রোপলিটন পুলিশ, গাজীপুর।" which translated into English read, "Watch Tower, World Ijtema Succeed 2020, Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Gazipur."

Therefore, we can conclude that the photo of a large gathering offering Namaz on the road is shared with a false claim. The picture is from Biswa Ijtema 2020 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Celebrated Vijay Diwas With Soldiers? No, Shared Photos are Old!

