All Indian Citizens Received Free Vaccination For COVID-19? No, Claim Is Misleading!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 71st birthday on 17 September and garnered birthday wishes from all across the nation.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, wrote a pre-birthday wish for the PM on Twitter. He acclaimed that all Indian citizens received free vaccination for COVID-19. A part of his Tweet in Hindi reads, "'सबको वैक्सीन, मुफ़्त वैक्सीन' की PM @NarendraModi जी ने देश को सौग़ात दी है! (Narendra Modi has given a gift to the country in the form of 'Free vaccine for all').

On the same day, India crossed the milestone of vaccinating as many as 2.5 crore citizens, exceeding three times the average daily total of the last month.

Later, Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter that India had created history on PM Narendra Modi's birthday by vaccinating the highest number of citizens in a single day.

'सबको वैक्सीन, मुफ़्त वैक्सीन' was a slogan given by the PM during the initiation of the vaccination drive for all adults between 18-44 age. PM Modi calls it the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive.

The claim that the Indian government is providing free vaccines to all Indian citizens has been doing rounds on social media for forever now.

Claim:

Mansukh Mandaviya claimed that PM had given a gift to Indian citizens in the form of a 'free vaccine for all' drive.

Fact Check:

During the initiation of the vaccination drive in India, the Ministry of Health & family welfare (MOHFW) informed that the centre would acquire 50% of the vaccines. The rest, 50%, was supposed to be allocated among the states, union territories and private firms. Information on the same is available on the website of MOHFW. (The information can be accessed on page 2)

In June, PM addressed the nation on COVID-19 and announced that 75% of the total vaccine manufactured would be acquired by the centre and allocated to the states for free. The rest, 25%, would be acquired by private firms.



Though the Indian government has acclaimed to provide free vaccines for all, it has also let private firms be a part of the vaccination drive in the country. Currently, there are three vaccines available in Indian private hospitals. The government has fixed charges for all three vaccines: Covishield ₹780, Covaxin ₹1410, and Sputnik V ₹1145 for a walk-in vaccination in private hospitals.

The data relating to COVID-19 vaccination is still uncertain, and the government has not released the actual figures of total vaccines administered by both public and private sectors. Rajesh Bhushan, the health secretary, informed that the ministry of health & family welfare would release the data in the subsequent press conference likely to be held on 23 September.

To sum up, the claim by Mansukh Mandaviya that PM had given a gift to Indian citizens in the form of a 'free vaccine for all' drive is misleading because the private sector procures some parts of the total vaccine manufactured in the country. The data relating to COVID-19 vaccination is yet to be released by the government.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photo Of Raid In Hookah Bar In Bhopal Shared With False Communal Claim