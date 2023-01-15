A viral video showing people fighting over a sack of wheat is being shared with the claim that it shows a conflict between people in Pakistan over the food crisis in the country. The video is going viral in the context of the growing food crisis in Pakistan as the country reels from rising inflation and devastating floods last summer, which damaged a majority of the crops in the country.



Food shortages are being reported from across Pakistan amid a spiraling economic crisis, and stampedes were reported in markets across the country due to a shortage of wheat. Stampedes were reported from several markets in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.



Claim:

The 41-second viral video shows a set of three people fighting over a sack of what appears to be wheat. The person filming then moves on to another set of people where a man struggles to hold on to a sack as other people attempt to take it away from him.



Media outlets such as The Economic Times, Times Now, DNA, and RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya shared the video alleging that it shows the recent food crisis in Pakistan.









Sagar Kumar, affiliated with Sudarshan News, shared the video with the claim, "In Pakistan, people are becoming enemies of each other's lives for flour."

पाकिस्तान में भूखमरी चरम पर पर लोग आटे के लिए एक दूसरे के जान के दुश्मन बन रहे है।



pic.twitter.com/mJKXKHqeQc — Sagar Kumar "Sudarshan News" (@KumaarSaagar) January 10, 2023

Major Surendra Poonia shared the same video with the claim, "This is the situation in Pakistan for a sack of flour. Because their leaders and army are thieves, they have looted Pakistan. Thank god PM Narendra Modi is in charge of India and not with thieves and robbers."

Gaurav Sawant, affiliated with India Today, shared the video with a claim, "Fighting for Flour in Pakistan. Desperate times. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's dream comes true in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's lifetime: Will eat grass but have atom bomb."

Fighting for Flour in #Pakistan.

Desperate times.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's dream comes true in @BBhuttoZardari's lifetime: Will eat grass but have atom bomb.



The generation in #Kashmir that chanted *Pakistan se Naata kya* through early 1990s is quiet.

Pak begging to remain afloat pic.twitter.com/oxZPdfd1bD — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) January 11, 2023

Dr Shalabh Mani Tripathi, an MLA from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and former media advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, shared the video with a claim, "After Sri Lanka and China, now look at the condition of Pakistan fighting for flour and rest in peace that you are in Mr. Narendra Modi's India!!"

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from September 2022.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis Tool to isolate the keyframes of the video and came across a video uploaded by Twitter page Pakistan Untold published on September 13, 2022. The video shared the same visuals as the viral video.

Bhutto once said - We will eat grass but will make Atom Bomb.



Today, Pakistan's elite has bomb and Aawaam have grass.pic.twitter.com/R9cO9O5OZy — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) September 13, 2022

User @LiaqatB10857542 shared the video with the claim, "Flood relief became a headache for the flood victims."

سیلابی امداد سیلاب زدگان کیلئے درد سر بن گئے pic.twitter.com/kUaH83Vvxc — Liaqat Baloch (@LiaqatB10857542) September 6, 2022

We also came across a video with the same visuals uploaded by Facebook user Wasaib Diyan Ronqan on September 6, 2022. The text seen on the video reads, "So much struggle and fighting for one bag between these flood victims, may god have mercy on them".

Through our search across Facebook and Twitter, we came across several videos from the same time where people can be seen getting into physical altercations over bags of food.





سندھ میں بھوک و افلاس کے یہ مناظر لوگ کھانے پر لڑ پڑے، واقعہ آج میونسپل اسٹیڈیم لاڑکانہ کی خیمہ بستی میں پیش آیا pic.twitter.com/A0QurLa351 — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) September 9, 2022

Severe flooding in September 2022 led to a majority of Pakistan's population being affected. The flooding occurred after extreme monsoon rains and the melting of glaciers due to climate change.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video is not from the recent food crisis in Pakistan but from a shortage of food that was caused in the country following floods in the country that took place in September 2022. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

