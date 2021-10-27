All section
These Viral Photos Of Collapsed Bridge Are From Nagpur, Not Ahmedabad

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

These Viral Photos Of Collapsed Bridge Are From Nagpur, Not Ahmedabad

Gujarat,  27 Oct 2021 12:26 PM GMT

Photos of a collapsed under-construction bridge are viral on social media falsely claiming that the incident occurred near Ajit Mill Char Rasta in Ahmedabad of Gujarat. People sharing the photos are taking a dig at PM Modi.

Photos of a collapsed under-construction bridge are viral on social media claiming that the incident occurred near Ajit Mill Char Rasta in Ahmedabad of Gujarat. Hitendra Pithadiya, the national coordinator of Congress' Dalit wing, shared a set of photos and captioned it in Hindi, "अहमदाबाद में अजीत मिल चार रास्ते के पास निर्माणाधीन पुल टूट गया." [

[English Translation: Under-construction bridge collapsed near Ajit Mill Char Road in Ahmedabad]

He later deleted this tweet. However, we can see the archive version here.

Image Credit: Twitter

Another Twitter user shared a photo and captioned it in the Gujarati language; the English translation of it reads, "In Ahmedabad, a newly under-construction bridge has collapsed. As initiated from Modi's Varanasi".

Claim:

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We searched for media reports in case if the under-construction bridge collapsed near Ajit Mill Char Rasta in Ahmedabad of Gujarat. But, we could not find any report.

Then we searched for media reports of recently collapsed bridges using specific keywords on the internet. It led us to several reports that covered a similar incident of 19 October in the Nagpur city of Maharashtra.

According to the Live Mint report, an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Kalamna area in Nagpur of Maharashtra on 19 October. It cites an official saying, "The girder suddenly caved in and collapsed onto the road from the pillar. The bridge is being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)". It carried a photo of the collapsed bridge that looks identical to the viral photo.

Image Credit: LiveMint

According to the Times of India report, some ten girders of the bridge between two columns befell near Mahakalkar Sabha Gruha near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Kalamna ring road of Nagpur. It mentions that no fatalities have been reported as the road under the bridge was closed for vehicular movement to buck up the bridge's construction work.

Image Credit: Times Of India

According to an India Today report, NHAI has decided to form an expert committee to probe the reasons for the collapse and take necessary actions based on the report.

We also found a video report on the same incident on YouTube. A channel, 'Nagpur Road Experience', uploaded the report on 20 October. The report is titled "Pardi flyover Collapsed In Nagpur" and explains the entire incident and public views on the same. Visuals in the video are similar to the photos that are viral on social media.

To sum up, photos of a collapsed under-construction bridge in Nagpur, Maharashtra, are falsely viral as of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The bridge was under construction by NHAI, which has formed an expert committee to probe the reasons behind the bridge's collapse.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Edited Photo Of Shah Rukh Khan Viral To Show Him Distressed After Aryan Khan's Arrest

