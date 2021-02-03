Fact Check: Old Image Of Dhoni With Tractor Shared With False Claim Of It From Ongoing Farmers' Protest

A photograph is making rounds on social media amidst the farmers' protest showing Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, on a tractor. The claim is that he supported the tractor rally taken out by the farmers on the Republic Day at Delhi.

The image was shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

A tweet said in Hindi, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of India's cricket team, supported the Farmers Tractor Parade!! Farmers' movement. Now the illiterate blind devotees of the BJP will also declare Dhoni as a traitor and anti-Hindu! Thanks @msdhoni".

Dhoni supported the Republic Day's tractor rally by posing with a tractor amidst the farmers' protests happening in India.

This photograph of Dhoni with a red tractor is an old image from June 2020. He had purchased a Mahindra Tractor (Model 963 FE). As quoted by the Deccan Chronicle, Dhoni purchased the tractor to aid in his pursuit of organic farming.

A news article posted by The Indian Express on June 3, 2020, mentions that Dhoni was reportedly doing farming during the 3-month long lockdown in 2020 and this tractor, Swaraj 963 E would help him drive around his 7-acre farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi.



Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) official Twitter handle had also shared a video of Dhoni on June 2, 2020, enjoying a tractor ride. The tweet said, "#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu."

This image is of June 2020 and is being passed on with a false claim that Dhoni supported the tractor rally. Therefore, this old image of Dhoni on a tractor is being falsely connected to the ongoing farmers' protests.

