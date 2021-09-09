Old Image Shared As Protesting Farmers Going To Attend Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat

For the last nine months, Indian farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the parliament last year, terming it to be anti-farmers. On 5 September 2021, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP). According to reports, five lakh farmers from across the country participated in the movement.

In the same backdrop, a picture of a congested road with a large crowd and vehicles is viral, claiming that it belongs to Punjab and shows the farmers on the way to attend Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat. The picture shows a long queue of yellow coloured buses with people sitting on their roofs and holding Kisan Union flags.

The Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat is the biggest ever in the last nine months of Farmer's lifesaving protest against the repeal of the three black laws.



Farmers Vs The Dictator, Fascist Government



The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found the picture to be one year old.

A simple Google reverse image search of the picture led us to several media reports of last year, 2020, where the same image was used.

ABP Live report of 20 September 2020 used the same image and captioned it in Hindi, "विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान सड़कों और बसों पर चढ़कर बैठ गए हैं. जिसकी वजह से यातायात पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है (Translation: The protesting farmers have sat on the roads and buses. Due to this, the traffic is getting affected badly)."

The Deccan Herald report of 20 September 2020 used the same image for their article on protesting farmers. They credited the photo to Press Trust of India (PTI) and captioned, "Members of various farmers' organizations on their way to stage a protest against the central government over agriculture-related ordinances, in Patiala. Credit: PTI)".

Image Credit: Deccan Herald

News 18 and Outlook India also used the same image and credited PTI while covering the farmers' protests in 2020.

Evidently, an old image from farmers' protest at Patiala, Punjab, in 2020 has been reshared, linking to Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat held on 5 September 2021 in UP.

