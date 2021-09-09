All section
Old Image Shared As Protesting Farmers Going To Attend Muzaffarnagars Kisan Mahapanchayat

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Image Shared As Protesting Farmers Going To Attend Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  9 Sep 2021 10:42 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An old image from farmers' protest at Patiala, Punjab, in 2020 has been reshared targetting Muzzafarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat held on 5 September 2021 in UP.

For the last nine months, Indian farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the parliament last year, terming it to be anti-farmers. On 5 September 2021, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP). According to reports, five lakh farmers from across the country participated in the movement.

In the same backdrop, a picture of a congested road with a large crowd and vehicles is viral, claiming that it belongs to Punjab and shows the farmers on the way to attend Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat. The picture shows a long queue of yellow coloured buses with people sitting on their roofs and holding Kisan Union flags.

The picture is viral on Facebook as well as Twitter.





Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The viral photo is of the farmers on buses to attend Muzzafarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found the picture to be one year old.

A simple Google reverse image search of the picture led us to several media reports of last year, 2020, where the same image was used.

ABP Live report of 20 September 2020 used the same image and captioned it in Hindi, "विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान सड़कों और बसों पर चढ़कर बैठ गए हैं. जिसकी वजह से यातायात पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है (Translation: The protesting farmers have sat on the roads and buses. Due to this, the traffic is getting affected badly)."

Image Credit: ABP Live

The Deccan Herald report of 20 September 2020 used the same image for their article on protesting farmers. They credited the photo to Press Trust of India (PTI) and captioned, "Members of various farmers' organizations on their way to stage a protest against the central government over agriculture-related ordinances, in Patiala. Credit: PTI)".

Image Credit: Deccan Herald

News 18 and Outlook India also used the same image and credited PTI while covering the farmers' protests in 2020.

Evidently, an old image from farmers' protest at Patiala, Punjab, in 2020 has been reshared, linking to Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat held on 5 September 2021 in UP.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: BJP Spokesperson Shares Clip Claiming Journalist Prepared Farmers To Speak On Camera

Farmer protest 
Kishan mahapanchayat 
Punjab Farmers 
UttarPradesh 
Muzaffarnagar 

